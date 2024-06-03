The epic fantasy series House of the Dragon is returning for a second season and showrunner Ryan Condal wants fans to be prepared for just how massive this next chapter in the saga is going to be.

Condal walked the carpet at the show's season 2 premiere on Monday at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, and he spoke with ET about the forthcoming tale of swords, magic and dragons.

"'Paradise lost,' I think, is the best way to describe what's unfolding here in House of the Dragon," Condal teased. 'We're adapting Fire and Blood. We're being true to the story that's written in the book."

'House of the Dragon' stars Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke and Emma D’Arcy, and showrunner Ryan Condal, posed together at the season 2 premiere of their HBO fantasy series in New York on June 3. - Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

House of the Dragon is a prequel series to HBO's megahit Game of Thrones, and is adapted from the novel Fire and Blood, by author George R.R. Martin, which tells the history of House Targaryen, the family dynasty that ruled the seven kingdoms of Westeros hundreds of years before the events of Game of Thrones.

According to Condal, some changes are required because of the nature of the source material itself, but their plan is to stay true to the story.

"There are different demands in the show given that it's an adaptation of a history book," Condal said. "But the plan is to faithfully render George's history as it's been given in the text."

This season is also set to feature some of the biggest and boldest action sequences in the franchise's history.

"They're two of the biggest things we've ever filmed," Condal teased. "They involve lots of dragons and fire and action, and it's exciting! I'm excited for everyone to see it."

Previously, Condal told The Hollywood Reporter last year that viewers will "meet five new dragons" this season, which will undoubtedly play a role in the massive sequences viewers can expect in the episodes to come.

House of the Dragon's first season ended with dramatic flair, as alliances were forged in the battle between the Black Council -- those supporting Rhaenyra's (Emma D'Arcy) claim to the throne -- and Green Council -- the conspirators who aided Aegon's (Tom Glynn-Carney) ascension after the death of King Viserys (played by Paddy Considine).

Returning players include Prince Daemon (Matt Smith) and his niece-turned-now-wife Princess Rhaenyra (D'Arcy), Queen Alicent (Cooke), her father, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), her children, Prince Aemond (Ewan Mitchell), King Aegon II (Glynn-Carney) and Helaena (Phia Saban), and her loyal servant, Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel). Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) and Corlys aka the Sea Snake (Steve Toussaint) will also be back.

Additional actors joining the series are Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew as Hugh, Tom Bennett as Ulf, Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark, Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne, Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower, Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, and Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull.

Season 2 of House of the Dragon debuts June 16 on HBO.

