Peter Dinklage is more than familiar with the lands of Westeros and the political machinations of George R.R. Martin's fantasy universe -- even if he hasn't gotten a chance to catch HBO's hit prequel series.

Dinklage recently sat down with ET's Will Marfuggi, while promoting his new blockbuster epic, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and he opened up about taking some time before checking out House of the Dragon.

"I haven't seen it yet," Dinklage shared, quickly adding that it has nothing to do with not wanting to see it, or having any negative feelings toward the show, but simply needing "a dragon break" after eight seasons of starring on Game of Thrones.

"I just did that show for a really long time," Dinklage explained, "And I watched some other stuff. [But] I intend to, definitely. I heard it's really good."

The celebrated actor added, "I just watched a lot of Rick and Morty. I really loved Ozark and stuff like that."

He's also been busy on his latest project, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, in which he provides the voice for the villainous Scourge, leader of the evil Terrorcons and enemy of the Autobots and Maximals.

For Dinklage, being able to really get into his character in a recording booth proved to be an exciting challenge and one he enjoyed taking on.

"That's part of the fun of doing a movie like this. With the vocal performances, all you have is the voice, so you really rely on finding the nuance," Dinklage shared. 'With Steven [Caple Jr.], our director -- who is incredible -- he guided me through the whole thing while I'm in my lonely sound booth. I was in the flat iron district while everybody else was on set in Peru!"

"When you only have your voice, you um are less reliant on your bag of tricks, as an actor, which is fun," Dinklage added. "You actually find and sort of remind yourself how important your voice is."

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts hits theaters June 9.

