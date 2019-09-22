Peter Dinklage Sets Emmy Record With Fourth Win for 'Game of Thrones'

That’s four for Peter Dinklage.

The Game of Thrones star collected his fourth Emmy on Sunday, wrapping up his eight-season run as Tyrion Lannister on the HBO series in epic fashion.

With Dinklage’s fourth win in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category, in which he has received nominations in for every season of Game of Thrones, he sets a new record with the most Emmys ever in the category.

He beat out co-stars Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Alfie Allen, as well as Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul), Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul), Michael Kelly (House of Cards) and Chris Sullivan (This Is Us).

"I count myself so fortunate to be a member of a community that is all about tolerance, diversity. I wouldn't be standing on this stage. It's been about 10 years...," Dinklage said onstage to accept his award, referencing the last decade dedicated to Game of Thrones. "I had no idea what I was getting myself into. Ten years of absolute sweat but 10 years of the absolute, most incredible, funniest [people]... I've ever been lucky enough to work with."

Dinklage then addressed creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss: "We did nothing but sweat. We literally walked through fire and ice for you and I would do it all again."

The most decorated Game of Thrones actor, Dinklage holds the record for the most Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series nominations with eight. Before Sunday’s win, he was tied with Art Carney, Don Knotts and Aaron Paul with three wins in the category.

Dinklage was also up for an Outstanding TV Movie Emmy as part of the ensemble for HBO’s My Dinner With Herve.

Earlier in the evening, Dinklage joined his Game of Thrones co-stars to present the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie award, which went to Patricia Arquette for The Act.

Game of Thrones leads all shows this year with 32 Emmy nominations, where it is up for seven major drama categories being presented during Sunday’s telecast, including Outstanding Drama Series. The series collected 10 wins for its final season at the Creative Arts Emmys, which took place the weekend before, bringing its total haul (so far) to an impressive 57 wins throughout its run.

The most awarded scripted drama in Emmys history, the eighth and final season debuted in April, nearly two years after the conclusion of its penultimate seven in August 2017. The final season was met with fan backlash that prompted a fan-created petition calling the season to be remade. Viewers who had previously praised the show's storytelling found themselves criticizing several creative plot points, including the ending of the White Walker story, Daenerys' big turn, Cersei's lack of action and Bran the Broken becoming king.

