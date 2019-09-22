The 'Game of Thrones' Men Step Out in Dapper Looks at the 2019 Emmys

The Game of Thrones men know how to work a red carpet.

Kit Harington, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Peter Dinklage and more actors from the HBO fantasy series dressed to impress at the 2019 Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday. The gentlemen were all polished and looked dapper in their suits and tuxedos for the special night.

It’s a bittersweet and special awards ceremony for the cast, as GoT is nominated for 32 Emmys, including outstanding drama series, for its eighth and final season. Many of these men are also up for awards during the telecast, including Dinklage, Coster-Waldau and Allen who are up for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series, and Harington is vying for the outstanding lead actor award.

Before they take their seats, check out their elegant red carpet ensembles.

Kit Harington

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Peter Dinklage

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Alfie Allen

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

John Bradley

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Liam Cunningham and Isaac Hempstead Wright

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

For more looks from the Emmys red carpet, click through the slideshow below.

