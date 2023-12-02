'House of the Dragon' Season 2 Trailer: It's An All-out Dragon War

At long last, HBO dropped the season 2 trailer for House of the Dragon and it has all the makings of everything getting burned to the ground.

The trailer was unveiled Saturday at the CCXP23 panel in São Paulo, Brazil, where fans got a glimpse of Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best) delivering an ominous warning.

"There is no war so hateful to the gods as a war between kin," Rhaenys says in the trailer on the heels of King Viserys Targaryen's death. "And no war so bloody as a war between dragons."

The season 2 trailer comes after season 1 used most of its time establishing the main players in the battle of succession following the death of King Viserys. The season 2 trailer also comes just one day after HBO dropped show's first dueling posters featuring Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) with "blood for blood" and "fire to fire" overlayed on the apocalyptic posters.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, which reported earlier this year that fans will meet five new dragons, production also announced additional actors joining season 2 of the Game of Thrones prequel: Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew as Hugh, Tom Bennett as Ulf, Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark and Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne.

As ET previously reported, Simon Russell Beale, Freddie Fox, Gayle Rankin and Abubakar Salim have joined the sprawling ensemble.

Beale will play Ser Simon Strong, the Castellan of Harrenhal and great-uncle to Lord Larys (Needham). Fox has been added as Ser Gwayne Hightower, the Son of Otto Hightower and brother to Queen Alicent as well as the uncle to King Aegon, Queen Helaena and Prince Aemond.

Additionally, Rankin will appear as Alys Rivers, a healer and resident of Harrenhal while Salim will play Alyn of Hull, a sailor in the Velaryon fleet who served in the Stepstones campaign.

Season 2 of House of the Dragon premieres summer 2024 on Max.

