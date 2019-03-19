June Diane Raphael is taking on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ doggy drama.

"Casey Wilson, Casey Rose Wilson, one of my closest friends since 18 years old, I know she feels -- she's gotten me into Vanderpump [Rules] in the last month or so, so now I am looking at Lisa [Vanderpump] a little differently," the B**ch Sesh: A Real Housewives Breakdown podcast fan favorite spills to ET. "I'm seeing the softer side of Sears. So, I -- I can't believe this, but I think I'm Team Lisa. None of this, the words don't make sense that are coming out of my mouth. I just feel like something's amiss here, something's not lining up."

The self-professed Housewives superfan admits she is an episode behind, so she doesn’t know all the details regarding Lisa and co-star Teddi Mellencamp’s back-and-forth dialogue regarding the dog, Lucy Lucy Apple Juice, which Dorit Kemsley adopted from Vanderpump’s rescue center, Vanderpump Dogs. In some turn of events, the dog wound up at a shelter before being returned to Vanderpump Dogs, and Mellencamp claims Vanderpump had her employees spread that gossip to Mellencamp to share with her cast, all of which Vanderpump denies.

"I'm just wondering, could the animals themselves have anything to do with this misunderstanding?" Raphael asks. "Are the dogs going to take any of the blame here? That's all! I'm just saying. I feel like we can't understand -- again, I'm an episode behind -- what's going on with the humans, it might be time to take it to the canines."

ET chatted with the Grace and Frankie actress ahead of the show’s PaleyFest L.A. panel at the Dolby Theatre, where she reflected on the series’ theme of "giving no Fs."

"Giving no Fs comes very naturally to me," she shares. "I don't know, I think the gift of parenting is that, no matter what happens during the day, no matter what's going on professionally, you're always coming back to little people who are happy to see you. It's kind of like having a dog... hope [my kids] never hear this!"

"So, I always really now count on risking something professionally, and trying and failing, because it's much easier to do that when you have that unconditional love," she says.

Even so, the mom of two is soaking in her professional milestones. She’s currently shooting the sixth season of Grace and Frankie, and co-stars in the Seth Rogen-Charlize Theron rom-com Long Shot, out May 3.

"I always get frustrated, because I'm one of those actors where people are telling me, 'You should be in more!' I'm like, 'Yeah! Would love to!'" she quips. "Not choosing not to, guys. But. I've had such an awesome fanbase, that's really more into the alternative comedy that I've done throughout my career, that's been featured in places that are kind of hard to find. So yes, it is very nice to say, 'Go see that movie,' instead of 'Find this channel. It's called Adult Swim. It turns into Adult Swim after 8:00 at night...' It's nice to feel that I have some work coming up that most people will know how to find."

And who knows, maybe fans will next see Raphael on a ballot. The 39-year-old threw herself into political advocacy after the 2016 election, becoming a champion for women’s rights. She also co-founded The Jane Club, a community workspace for women.

"I would definitely run for office at some point in my life," she confesses. "I don't write it off. I think civic engagement is available to all of us, and there's so many offices to run for -- there's over 500,000, up and down the ballot. I think people always think, oh, I have to run for Congress or Senate or something huge like that. But the truth is, there's so many ways to engage in the world around us."

The first five seasons of Grace and Frankie are now streaming on Netflix, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

