Addison Rae is doing her best to keep her distance from her parents' drama. A source tells ET that Addison is "embarrassed" by her parents' back-and-forth following her mom, Sheri Easterling's, viral romance with rapper Yung Gravy.

Things came to a head between the two after Sheri's PDA-packed date night at the MTV Video Music Awards Sunday.

Following the VMAs, Addison's dad, Monty Lopez, took to social media with a shirtless selfie to respond to Yung Gravy and Sheri's date night, seemingly criticizing the duo for their public debut and saying he was "unbothered."

The whole ordeal has only encouraged the 21-year-old actress and TikTok star to keep her distance from her parents.

"Addison is embarrassed by her parents at this point and trying to keep her distance from them. She's trying to stay grounded and focused on the projects she's working on. She doesn't want them to impact her future," the source shared.

Addison has even gone so far as to unfollow her parents on social media, after the on-and-off couple's relationship drama became public, earlier this year. In July, Monty faced allegations of infidelity after a 25-year-old woman claimed to be having a relationship with the 46-year-old. Addison unfollowed her father after allegations of cheating first broke, and later stopped following her mom, after the 42-year-old began publicly flirting with Yung Gravy just weeks later.

The drama between her parents continued when Monty decided to take to TikTok and challenge the 26-year-old rapper to a boxing match. Yung Gravy declined to even address or respond to the challenges.

While the drama between her parents and their often-messy love lives has bled into Addison's world, the source said she isn't acknowledging what's going on publicly or paying attention to what her parents are doing.

"She doesn't want to acknowledge what's going on publicly and is trying to stay in her own lane," the source added. "She isn't paying attention to their relationships or social posting."

As for Yung Gravy, he told ET at the VMAs Sunday that his relationship with Sheri should come as no surprise for fans, as he's been vocal about his interest in older women.

"They're more experienced. They are an underserviced community I'd like to say, and they deserve more attention, so I thought that'd be the one. And I've noticed that people really have started giving MILFs more attention since my music dropped," Yung Gravy said about why he prefers older women.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Sheri then joined ET's interview, where Yung Gravy confirmed that she was his plus-one for the night. "MILFs, you know, deserve more attention," he continued, bringing Sheri in. "I thought it was perfect timing."

He revealed that he asked Sheri to be his date "the moment that I knew I was coming to the VMAs."

Sheri shared that she liked the young rapper because "he's very wholesome." "Believe it or not I am a wholesome person," Yung Gravy assured. "I am wholesome, yeah, yeah, yeah."

As for the social media drama, Sheri chose not to address it, simply responding, "I don't really," prompting Yung Gravy to add, "Let's not worry about it."

RELATED CONTENT

Addison Rae’s Viral Family Drama Timeline: From TikTok Fame to Hookups

Yung Gravy Brings Addison Rae's Mom as VMAs Date, Discusses Romance

Addison Rae and Omer Fedi Pack on the PDA at the 2022 GRAMMY Awards

Addison Rae Says She’s Been Permanently Banned From TikTok This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery