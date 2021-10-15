Addison Rae Gets Alert That She's Been Permanently Banned From TikTok

Addison Rae apparently got the boot from TikTok.

The 21-year-old social media star shared a screenshot on Twitter of a notice she allegedly received from TikTok saying that her account was given the axe.

"Your account was permanently banned due to multiple violations of our Community Guidelines," the message reads. The He's All That star couldn't help but poke fun at the notice, jokingly tweeting, "Well time to get a job."

Rae skyrocketed to fame on the social media app. She currently has over 85 million followers.

Well time to get a job pic.twitter.com/BJ4xDyFfko — Addison Rae (@whoisaddison) October 15, 2021

As of now, it's unclear what exactly prompted the banned notice, but everything seems to be resolved as her account is back online.

TikTok may have launched her career, but she's been busy with other projects outside of the app. This year, she made her acting debut in the She's All That gender-swapped remake for Netflix.

Rae had previously told ET she wanted to venture into acting, expressing in 2020, "That's kind of always been my dreams to, like, be on the big screen…In the next year, I really am pushing to get into acting really hard right now. So I've been on a lot of auditions and castings and stuff like that. So hopefully in the next year I'll be casted in a movie or TV show."

And just last month, the now-actress signed a multi-picture deal with Netflix to develop new movies for her to act in and executive produce.

"It's a dream come true to say the least," Rae told ET ahead of her film's release. "The experience, every single part of it, was just so magical and something I'll never forget. It really is hard to put into words and I think I feel like more people can relate to that. In your first debut, you don't really know how to feel, you don't know what to say, it's just so exciting."

Addison Rae Says 'He's All That' Co-Star Kourtney Kardashian Is Her 'Industry Mentor'



