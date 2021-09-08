Addison Rae Signs Multi-Project Movie Deal With Netflix

Addison Rae has signed a film deal with Netflix, ET can confirm. The TikTok star will continue to work with Netflix through a new partnership where the studio will develop new films for Rae to star in. Rae will also serve as an executive producer on projects she'll bring to the company.

The 20-year-old dancer made her acting debut in the Netflix rom-com, He's All That, a gender-swapped remake of the 1999 hit, She's All That.

"Getting the opportunity to work with Netflix was such a pinch me moment and now to be able to continue the relationship is beyond my wildest dreams," Rae said in a statement about the burgeoning partnership. "I’m thrilled to be able to collaborate with this incredible team and am excited to develop projects while continuing to strengthen my skills as an actress."

Naketha Mattocks, Director Family Film at Netflix said the streamer is "thrilled" to be part of the next phase of Rae's career as an actress.

"Addison’s Rae’s charm and promise is undeniable as evidenced by He’s All That and her already passionate fan base. We’re thrilled to be part of this next phase of her burgeoning career as an actress," Mattlocks said.

ET spoke with Rae at the premiere of the Netflix movie last month, where she opened up about what it's like starring as the lead character, Padgett Sawyer.

"I feel so excited and so grateful! I don't know, it's so hard. Like, I am speechless 99 percent of the time," Rae gushed to ET's Lauren Zima. "This opportunity was obviously so incredible and I am so so thankful for the cast, the crew, the production, and really everyone who has had a part in this coming to life. It is really surreal."

"I definitely want to keep on [doing] movies," she continued. "I am very excited for that. Lots of new exciting things coming up, but not too much I can talk about yet. It is all going to be really exciting and hopefully going to surprise a lot of people."

He's All That is streaming now on Netflix.

