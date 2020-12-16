All's well in Ben Affleck's immediate circle. The actor is getting along well with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and his girlfriend, Ana de Armas, understands their "co-parenting dynamic," a source tells ET.

According to the source, Garner is "happy" for Affleck, and the pair have been "getting along so well and are often communicating because of their co-parenting dynamic." The exes -- who split in 2015 after 10 years of marriage -- share 15-year-old daughter Violet, 11-year-old daughter Seraphina and 8-year-old son Samuel.

"Ana understands the situation and is close with their kids, gets along with them and loves them," the source shares. "Ana and Ben spend a lot of time together when they are both in town."

ET's source adds, "Ana loves how Ben has been focused on being healthy and getting in shape. They do workouts and take walks together and she tries to eat healthy too."

Affleck, 48, and de Armas, 32, started dating after meeting on the set of their upcoming movie, Deep Water, last fall. Romance rumors sparked between them in March, when they were spotted vacationing together in Cuba. De Armas started spending time with Affleck and his kids in Los Angeles soon after.

Back in February, Affleck told Good Morning America that he was open to having a serious relationship after his divorce from Garner was finalized in 2018.

"I would love to have a relationship that is deeply meaningful and one to which I could be deeply committed," he said.

The actor also previously told ET that "trust" and "mutual respect" were qualities he valued in a relationship.

"I don't know, trust? And care, and mutual respect, and all the sort of usual stuff," he said. "But I think that's a big part of what makes life satisfying and interesting... It sort of happens when it happens, though. It's not the thing you can force."

