How Betty White Plans to Celebrate Her 100th Birthday

Betty White is going all out for her 100th birthday!

The beloved icon will turn 100 years old on Jan. 17, and she's celebrating the momentous milestone with a once-in-a-lifetime movie event, Betty White: 100 Years Young -- A Birthday Celebration.

"Who doesn’t love a party?!? This one is gonna be GREAT!” White said in a press release, announcing the project. The film will take a look at her long and successful career with new interviews with White herself, behind-the-scenes clips of her work, funniest moments on The Golden Girls, hosting Saturday Night Live, Hot in Cleveland, The Proposal, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and a lost episode from White's very first sitcom.

She will also be celebrating with special guests that include Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin Manuel- Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, James Corden, Wendy Malick and Jennifer Love Hewitt, among many others.

A Birthday Celebration is directed by Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein, and will play in almost 900 movie theaters nationwide on Monday, Jan. 17 at 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. (all times local). Tickets can be purchased online at www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices.

Last year, White celebrated her 99th birthday in quarantine, sharing an update with ET about how she planned to spend the day.

"You probably didn't ask, but I’ll tell you anyway," White teased. "What am I doing for my birthday? Running a mile each morning has been curtailed by COVID, so I am working on getting The Pet Set re-released, and feeding the two ducks who come to visit me every day."

