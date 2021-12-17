How Betty White Plans to Celebrate Her 100th Birthday
Why Betty White Is a Legend
Watch Billie Eilish Break Character and Laugh During ‘SNL’ Hosti…
Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly Strip Down to Their Underwea…
Watch Ana Gasteyer and Rachel Dratch Interview Each Other About …
Why Jeannie Mai Wants Baby’s Sex to Be a Surprise (Exclusive)
Marvel President Kevin Feige on Why 'Hawkeye' is Set at Christma…
AMAs: Why Don't We 'Excited' for BTS Performance (Exclusive)
Adele on Why She Refuses to Make TikTok Music
Susan Kelechi Watson Says ‘This Is Us’ Finale Won’t Be a ‘Pretty…
Steven Spielberg Says ‘West Side Story’ Star David Alvarez Is a …
Why Drew Barrymore Gave Up Drinking 2 Years Ago (Exclusive)
Alicia Keys Is a ‘Super Proud Mom’ After Recording First Song Wi…
Why Sandra Bullock Doesn't Feel Pressure to Marry Boyfriend Brya…
Why Harry Hamlin Took on ‘Impossible’ Role of Newsman Tom Brokaw…
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky on Why They’ll Never Renew Th…
Why Chris Noth Says He Was 'Hesitant' About 'SATC' Revival at F…
Why Hailee Steinfeld Feels ‘So Lucky and Honored’ to Be Part of …
Why Mariah Carey Goes All Out for Christmas and Doesn’t Pay Atte…
Why Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer Never Want Their Kids to Watch…
Betty White is going all out for her 100th birthday!
The beloved icon will turn 100 years old on Jan. 17, and she's celebrating the momentous milestone with a once-in-a-lifetime movie event, Betty White: 100 Years Young -- A Birthday Celebration.
"Who doesn’t love a party?!? This one is gonna be GREAT!” White said in a press release, announcing the project. The film will take a look at her long and successful career with new interviews with White herself, behind-the-scenes clips of her work, funniest moments on The Golden Girls, hosting Saturday Night Live, Hot in Cleveland, The Proposal, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and a lost episode from White's very first sitcom.
She will also be celebrating with special guests that include Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin Manuel- Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, James Corden, Wendy Malick and Jennifer Love Hewitt, among many others.
A Birthday Celebration is directed by Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein, and will play in almost 900 movie theaters nationwide on Monday, Jan. 17 at 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. (all times local). Tickets can be purchased online at www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices.
Last year, White celebrated her 99th birthday in quarantine, sharing an update with ET about how she planned to spend the day.
"You probably didn't ask, but I’ll tell you anyway," White teased. "What am I doing for my birthday? Running a mile each morning has been curtailed by COVID, so I am working on getting The Pet Set re-released, and feeding the two ducks who come to visit me every day."
For more on White, see below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Ryan Reynolds Reveals 'Feud' With Betty White in 'Proposal' Throwback
Betty White Turns 99 and Fans Are Celebrating With Heartfelt Tributes
Watch Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock Sing Betty White Happy Birthday