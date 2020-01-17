Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock are sending Betty White some love on her birthday!

The legendary actress, who played Reynolds' grandmother in the 2009 flick, The Proposal, turned 98 on Friday. In honor of the milestone, her former co-star took to social media to share a video of himself and Bullock, who played Reynolds' love interest in The Proposal, singing for her.

The clip started out with Reynolds and Bullock separately singing a sweet rendition of "Happy Birthday," but about halfway through they attempted to one up each other and their love for White.

"From Sandy who loves you more than Ryan," Bullock sang, before the video cuts to Reynolds crooning, "From Ryan who loves you so much more than Sandy."

While Bullock continued singing the festive song, Reynolds further delved into the lengths he's gone to in order to prove his love for White.

"What does Sandy do for you every year? I mean does she, like, show up and hand deliver flowers for you wearing nothing but black socks and a dozen gold bracelets just like you requested? Doubt it," he joked.

Bullock ended her part of the clip by offering a kiss to the camera and saying, "I love you. Happy birthday." Meanwhile, Reynolds simply burst into tears.

Happy 98th Birthday to the one and only Betty White #XCVIII@BettyMWhitepic.twitter.com/iQDw1QqgoW — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 17, 2020

Reynolds makes sure to celebrate White's birthday each year. For her 97th birthday last year, Reynolds quipped, "I don’t usually post about ex-girlfriends. But Betty’s special. Happy Birthday to the one and only, @bettymwhite."

The year prior, he shared a snap of himself as Deadpool enjoying a hot dog and martini, as he posed next to a framed photo of White also eating a hot dog.

"Happy Birthday to the one and only @bettymwhite! Cheers to another year of ‘Tinis and Weenies! 🍸🌭," he wrote.

When ET sat down with the Golden Girls star in 2017, she said that one of her secrets to staying young is still indulging in what she loves.

"I love a cocktail. I love peanut butter and jelly," White said. "If you're blessed with good health, you should take advantage of it."

