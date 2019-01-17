Ryan Reynolds Has the Sweetest Message for Betty White on Her Birthday

Today is Betty White’s 97th birthday, and Ryan Reynolds offered her the perfect shoutout to mark the occasion!



“I don’t usually post about ex-girlfriends. But Betty’s special,” he captioned a photo of the pair together on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in 2010. “Happy Birthday to the one and only, @bettymwhite.”



Fans know that White and Reynolds formed a bond when she played his grandmother in the 2009 comedy The Proposal and have remained friends since. Reynolds also sent the actress a birthday wish last year. That image featured the leading man enjoying a hot dog and a martini while wearing the Deadpool costume as he posed next to a framed photo of White also eating a hot dog. It was a nod to an interview White gave Parade magazine in which she claimed that her secrets to a long and happy life include vodka and hot dogs, “probably in that order.”

And Reynolds isn’t the only one honoring the comedy legend on her big day. Daytime talk show host Ellen DeGeneres tweeted a touching message to the Golden Girls star hinting at a big package in the mail.



“Happy birthday, @BettyMWhite!” DeGeneres wrote. “You will see, the biggest gift will be from me, and the card attached will say thank you for being a friend.”



Fellow actress Cloris Leachman offered White a birthday post that included a photo of White frowning as Leachman offers her her tongue while they are midhug! “Happy birthday dear friend, @BettyMWhite,” she captioned the hilarious image, “& I mean that with all the <3 in the world! Many, many more.”

White's rep told ET that White will be playing poker with some old friends to celebrate her birthday, not to mention "waiting for Robert Redford to call!" White previously revealed to ET in 2016 that the 82-year-old leading man is her Hollywood crush.

"If I ever met him, I would faint," she playfully shared.

Redford later responded, stating, "I tried -- she just never responded. I can't imagine being loved by anyone better."

