Ryan Reynolds is all about rewarding his most devout fans!



Soon after the long-awaited Avengers: Endgame trailer dropped recently, a very clever fan bought both avengersendgame.com and avengersendgamemovie.com URLs and immediately made them into redirects, sending fans to the Deadpool website, which is currently promoting their toned-down holiday recut of Deadpool 2, Once Upon a Deadpool.



Well, the 42-year-old actor took notice and decided to send a very special gift to this fan. The individual hopped on Twitter to showcase a sleek, gray case featuring the Aviation American Gin logo. Fans of Reynolds know that he is a spokesperson for the alcohol brand.



Inside were headphones, a cocktail kit and more. Soon after the fan began posting about the package, Reynolds confirmed it was from him with a very Deadpool-esque response.



“This isn’t to say I’m proud of what you did,” he commented. “Just that I happen to love you.”



However, the best part of this story is that the aforementioned fan is trying to flip his two coveted URLs and/or his new Aviation American Gin gift set for two tickets to the big Avengers: Endgame premiere next year!



“Package from @VancityReynolds just arrived! Wow! This thing is beautiful!!!” he captioned his a photo of the package. “And I will trade it immediately for 2 tickets to the #AvengersEndgame premiere! Any takers?”

This isn’t to say I’m proud of what you did. Just that I happen to love you. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 14, 2018

I own https://t.co/sQcc4R3sCq and https://t.co/spo7Bift9L. But I don't want them. I want to trade them for tickets to the #AvengersEndgame premiere in LA. A guy can dream, can't he? — Guy Inchair (@AGuyInChair) December 7, 2018

Deadpool and this fan would definitely get along.



