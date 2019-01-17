How Betty White Is Celebrating her 97th Birthday

Betty White turned 97 years old on Thursday, and her celebration sounds pretty amazing!

The beloved actress' rep tells ET that White will play a couple of hands of Gin Rummy on her birthday -- which she's very good at! -- and in the evening, will play poker with a group of friends that she's been playing with for decades.

"And [she] will be waiting for Robert Redford to call!" the rep also joked.

On the eve of her birthday, White was snapped running errands in Beverly Hills, California, where she looked healthy and happy while braving the rain in a teal Patagonia jacket, a floral blouse and blue pants.

Coleman-Rayner

ET spoke with White in December 2016 on the set of Freeform's Young & Hungry, where she revealed that her Hollywood crush was 82-year-old Redford.

"If I ever met him, I would faint," she said.

"I would be so embarrassed if I ever met him," she again told ET a year later. "He never calls, he never writes ... "

ET later spoke to Redford about her longtime crush on him.

"I tried -- she just never responded," he cracked. "I can't imagine being loved by anyone better."

When ET sat down with the Golden Girls star in 2017, she said that one of the secrets to staying young is still indulging in what she loves.

"I love a cocktail. I love peanut butter and jelly," she said. "If you're blessed with good health, you should take advantage of it."

Watch the video below for more:

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Love Hewitt Reveals Betty White's Perfect 'Nightcap' After an Evening of Drinking

Ryan Reynolds Celebrates Betty White's Birthday With Epic Instagram Post

Betty White Pays Tribute to Friend and Co-Star Mary Tyler Moore: 'She Was Special'

Related Gallery