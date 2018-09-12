Jennifer Love Hewitt might just have the best life ever.

The 39-year-old actress opened up about her epic friendship with Betty White on Tuesday’s Late Late Show with James Corden.

After co-starring with White in 2011’s The Lost Valentine and on an episode of Hewitt’s show, The Client List, the pair formed a bond that led to a pretty wild night on the town.

"She loves pizza and vodka. Right? She’s all of us,” Hewitt said of the 96-year-old actress. "One night we were filming, and we went out and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m going on a date with Betty White.' It’s the most nervous date I’ve ever been on in my life.”

The co-stars were out having a good time when Hewitt started to feel it.

"We’re chatting and having the best time. I don’t drink a lot, so maybe three-and-a-half vodkas in I’m like, ‘Woo, I’m feeling this dinner with Betty White, OK,’” she quipped. "So, we go to leave and it’s great and then all of the sudden I see that Betty’s sort of going this way [mimes tilting].”

White had been swaying a bit, presumably due to her own vodka intake, and that’s when Hewitt realized what a big responsibility she had.

"I was like, ‘Oh my god, I am like the bodyguard of a national treasure. You have got to snap it together and don’t kill Betty White on your date!’” she said. "So we get her from the bushes. She didn’t really go in the bushes, but she was on her way.”

White then invited Hewitt up to her hotel room for a “nightcap” and it was the perfect end to the evening.

"Her nightcap is gummy bears. I mean, shut the front door and lock it. She’s perfect,” Hewitt gushed. "We got drunk and we had gummy bears, and it was amazing."

Hewitt alluded to the night out when she talked with ET's Leanne Aguilera last month at the Fox TCAs.

"I think one of the drunkest times in my life was with Betty White," she told ET. "We were stumbling down the street after some casual dinner. It was hysterical."

