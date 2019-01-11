Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds tripped the lights fantastic on Thursday night in New York City, hosting a special screening of Mary Poppins Returns at Feinstein’s/54 Below.

Of course a screening without the magical nanny herself would be chim chim ch-crazy, so the A-list couple’s pal, Emily Blunt, who stars as Mary Poppins in the movie sequel, was in attendance, posing with her friends at the event.

For the special night, Lively rocked a black button-down trench coat dress with a white pinstripe train, while Blunt embraced olive green with matching high-waisted pants and a top. Reynolds kept things dapper in a three-piece navy suit and his black rimmed glasses.

Disney

Lively took to Instagram to break down the look with her signature humor, writing, "Going for: 'Cinderella post stepsisters tearing up her gown because they hated her' chic."

Other celebs in attendance included Ben McKenzie and his real-life love (and Reynolds’ Deadpool love interest), Morena Baccarin, Harry Connick Jr., and High School Musical star Corbin Bleu.

Not in attendance was Blunt’s husband, John Krasinski, but he did open up to ET about Reynolds and Lively last March.

" When you’re around Ryan and Blake, there’s a lot of hotness!” he joked at the time. He added they have some “playdates" set up for the future, quipping, "Not for our kids playdates, playdates for each other."

Disney

Mary Poppins Returns was nominated for four Golden Globes and recently for three BAFTA Awards.

