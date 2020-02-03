There's no denying it... Demi Lovato looked absolutely gorgeous at Super Bowl LIV!

Shortly before the NFL Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers kicked off on Sunday, the 27-year-old singer took center field inside Miami's Hard Rock Stadium to sing the national anthem. While fans on social media couldn't stop praising Lovato's flawless vocals, here at ET, we were just as mesmerized by her stunning beauty look.

To get all the details on Lovato's game day glam, we went straight to the source. Here's what celebrity hairstylist Paul Norton (of Leo By Paul Norton) exclusively shared with ET about getting the brunette beauty's locks ready for the long-awaited performance.

"Demi is one of those special artists that trusts and believes in letting her glam squad do their thing," Norton explains. "Of course, we always do a brief discussion of what the overall vibe will be, but she knows that the best results come from artist freedom!"

Norton told ET that he wanted to make sure that Lovato's hairstyle complemented the Sergio Hudson white tuxedo jumpsuit that stylist Law Roach picked out for the singer. "I certainly had an idea of what I'd like to have seen on her prior to seeing the garment. But once I saw her try on the outfit, I knew that this hairstyle would be a home run," he shares. "Or should I say, a touchdown."

"At the end of the day, it is a football game, so an updo would have just seemed too formal," he continues. "Based off of her outfit, the location being in Miami, and with [Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's] halftime show feeling very Latina glam, going glossy mermaid locks seemed like the best route."

With the Super Bowl taking place in Miami, it was almost impossible to predict the weather. But rain, shine, or massive humidity, Norton knew the products he used would hold up.

"I was using all IGK products which are very good at controlling any and all rangers of climate," he shares. "Plus, Demi is extra special in the sense that her hair and makeup hold up better than anyone I've ever seen. She literally has perfect hair and skin!"

"Speaking of skin, her makeup was done to perfection by Jill Powell," he adds, praising Lovato's MUA. "The Super Bowl is, in my opinion, the hardest stage to decide glam for since there is zero beauty lighting. It's basically like being under a microscope, so the glam squad really has to nail it."

Needless to say, the whole team did, indeed, nail it. Norton celebrated by joining Lovato on the field, taking to Instagram to document the unforgettable moment:

ET also caught up with Lovato on Sunday, just moments after she sang the national anthem. Revealing how she was feeling about the performance she said, "I don't remember anything!"

"I blacked out," she added. "I was so excited."

Hear more in the video below.

