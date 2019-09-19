Gwen Stefani is a boss babe!

The "Hollaback Girl" singer is back as a coach on season 17 of The Voice, she has her Just a Girl Las Vegas residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, and is also raising three boys – Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5.

"I didn't expect to be doing [the Vegas show] and The Voice at the same time. I just feel like I'm alive in a way I've never been before, because I have to be! Because doing both is a lot," Stefani told ET's Keltie Knight during The Voice press junket in Los Angeles. "And school started too. I got a baby in kindergarten now and that was devastating. But he's so excited and he's doing so well. I got junior high… God gave me all three boys. I've always been surrounded by boys."

While she has a busy schedule, she can't get enough of all the exciting opportunities that have come her way.

"I have so much fun doing that show," she said about her Vegas residency. "It's pretty magical and I feel really blessed to be doing the show."

Meanwhile, Stefani, as well as fellow coaches John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and boyfriend Blake Shelton, are ready to compete against one another.

"I don't really give a crap what John says or does. I'm here to beat him," Shelton told ET that same day, adding that he's also, "Here to beat [Kelly] and I'm even here to beat Gwen."

"Blake and I have similar tastes in voices," Stefani explained. "I think me and Blake hear a lot of the same kind of stuff and have the same kind of taste in voices. But I also think, John and I do. But Kelly and I don't."

It will definitely be a must-see season.

The Voice premieres Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

