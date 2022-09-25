How Ime Udoka's Affair With Celtics Staff Member Was Exposed: Source
The high-profile affair scandal surrounding Boston Celtics' coach Ime Udoka is even more complicated than previously known.
A source tells ET that the unnamed female staff member with whom Udoka was involved was married, and their relationship was revealed due to the staffer's doorbell camera at her home.
The source says she took a call from Udoka outside her home and the doorbell camera picked up the conversation, exposing the affair.
The Boston Celtics coach has apologized after allegations surfaced in which he was accused of engaging in an intimate relationship with a female member of the team's staff. A relationship with the unnamed staff member is reportedly against the franchise's code of conduct. The 45-year-old has been suspended from the NBA for the entire 2022-2023 season.
Udoka has been engaged to Friday actress Nia Long for nearly a decade and they share a 10-year-old son, Kez, as well as Long's son, Massai, from a previous relationship.
The source tells ET that Long was blindsided by the cheating allegations. The source claims Nia knew the female staffer, had spoken to her multiple times and even worked with her after the Celtics had started their investigation.
The source tells ET that Long had no idea about the cheating until the Celtics announced Udoka’s suspension. Long recently moved to Boston, but is now packing up to leave in light of the affair and Udoka’s suspension from coaching.
ET has reached out to the Celtics organization for comment.
Udoka broke his silence on the situation on Friday.
"I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down," he said in a statement shared by ESPN's NBA Today host Malika Andrews. "I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team's decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment."
