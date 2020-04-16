If there was ever a time to be kind to ourselves, it’s now. As we continue to practice social distancing and quarantine in our homes, it’s important not to lose track of our own wellbeing.

The phrase “cuidate mija,” often sweetly said by our abuelitas, is at the core of many messages being shared by Latinx celebrities who are using their platform to share what sparks joy in their life and how they are finding ways to nurture their mind and body during this difficult time.

“I cried this AM while watching the news, not gonna front - been having waves of ⬆️⬇️ ,” Jessica Alba shared on Instagram. Over the past month, the actress and entrepreneur has allowed fans into her home in a very genuine and personal way. Her mantra has been “trying to make lemonade out of lemons.”

She’s one of the few celebrities who early on encouraged folks to stay at home and practice social distancing. And, without hesitation, Alba also opened up about adjusting to a “new normal.” She joined TikTok and quickly reminded us of her killer dance moves, all while also tugging at our hearts with hilarious and heartwarming videos with her daughters. Alba attributes her current state of joy to her “kids' resilience and positive attitudes.”

Alba has also shared fascinating beauty secrets, which include cleansers, masks, Vitamin C serum, a contouring tool for the face, lip scrub, you name it; she’s become an open book in an effort to bring a bit of comfort into other people’s lives. Alba is so committed to connecting with others that she started her own YouTube channel.

“I've been really inspired during this time to create community with you and share my unfiltered approach to ALL the things,” she expressed earlier this month while announcing her new channel.

“It's important to mention that given the state of the COVID-19 outbreak, I think we should all have a healthy level of awareness and respect for this challenging experience we are facing,” she shared on her YouTube page. “However, I also want my channel to be a place for happiness and community as we explore fun and family moments while staying safe at home.”

With every piece of content Alba shares, the more approachable she becomes. She’s finally allowing us to see the dope homegirl she really is.

Following in her lead are starlets like Adrienne Bailon Houghton and Anitta, who also took to Instagram to share their skincare routine with candid selfies and live videos.

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez, Eva Longoria, Salma Hayek, Melissa Barrera, Desi Perkins and Zoe Saldana remind us how going back to basics -- like making your own cafecito, preparing your own meals and gardening -- can be therapeutic to the soul.

Exercise and meditation have been great tools for Camila Cabello, Francia Raisa and Natti Natasha. Cabello said meditation has been “healing me, and, more than just helping me manage strong emotions like anxiety and stress, it’s making me a better human.”

For more beauty tips, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Gel Nail Kits for At-Home Manicures

Cutting Your Own Hair At Home: Tips From a Celebrity Hairstylist

Easy Beauty Treatments You Can Do Right at Home

Celebs Share How Quarantine Has Changed Their Beauty Routines This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery