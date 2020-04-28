Joe Jonas is planning something special for his first wedding anniversary with Sophie Turner. The 30-year-old singer appeared on Monday's episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden via video chat, and revealed how he plans to mark the day he and Turner legally tied the knot in Las Vegas. The couple held a larger wedding ceremony in France almost two months later.

"We legally got married in Vegas. So it's our Vegas anniversary," he said of the May 1 ceremony. "And we used to be the couple that every few days we would celebrate. So it would be like we've been dating for a week, we'd have a party or big dinner... We were that nauseating couple. But now I think we've chilled out quite a bit."

Though the couple is currently quarantined at their new home in California due to the coronavirus, Jonas plans to make their anniversary a special day for his bride.

"I think we would've gone back to Vegas [if we weren't quarantined], so if you can keep a secret, I would say I might tried to recreate Vegas in our house," he shared. "I have a DJ set up, we could do a nightclub."

"I could be like that Elvis and just start doing interviews," Jonas joked of the Elvis Presley impersonator who married him and Turner. "So you could call in, I could pretend to be him. He actually did full press."

"I imagine you could get that Elvis to Zoom in on a FaceTime call with you," Corden suggested.

"This time I'll make sure he signs an NDA," Jonas quipped.

Last year, ET spoke to that Elvis impersonator, whose real name is Jesse Garon, about his experience officiating the celebrity couple's wedding.

"It was crazy," he said. "These guys are all entertainers, obviously. They were loud when they needed to be loud, they dressed the part, for sure. And you could tell it was a tight-knit group of people, but it was about 40 deep."

"... They were hugging and kissing up on each other," he added of the couple. "Very cute."

Watch the video below for more on Jonas and Turner's life in quarantine.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Are Couples Goals While Self-Isolating



