Kevin Federline has nothing but well-wishes for his ex-wife, Britney Spears, after the news of her split from Sam Asghari was revealed on Wednesday.

During an appearance on NewsNation's Banfield, Federline's lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, shared his client's thoughts about the end of Spears' marriage.

"I don't have any inside track on that," Kaplan told host Ashleigh Banfield when asked about details of the pop star's divorce.

"But from Kevin's standpoint, he just hopes that they work it. He just hopes that everything works out for the best. Whether that's being together or not being together. He just hopes that they make good decisions and work out, either go their separate ways or get back together. Whatever is best for them, he wishes her the best," he said.

Spears and Federline were married in 2004 during a surprise ceremony, the same year they met at a nightclub. In 2007, the Chaotic stars' marriage ended, after they welcomed sons Jayden and Sean.

In May, Spears consented to her sons, 17-year-old Sean and 16-year-old Jayden, moving to Hawaii with Federline and his wife, Victoria Prince.

Earlier this month, a source told ET that the "Baby One More Time" singer feels "sad and disappointed" about her sons' decision to live with Federline and Prince. The source added that Spears hopes they can "rekindle their relationship, get closer, learn from the past, and collectively work towards a brighter and healthier future someday."

As for her relationship with 29-year-old Asghari, which began in 2016, ET learned on Wednesday that Asghari filed for divorce 14 months after he and Spears tied the knot during an intimate wedding ceremony.

A source told ET on Wednesday, "Britney and Sam have split. She's adamant she didn't cheat. The two haven't gotten along for a while and it finally came to an end after a major blowup."

TMZ was the first to report the news.

A source told ET that Spears is not taking the news of the split from Asghari well -- as she is still dealing with her sons' move out of California.

"Britney has not been doing well regarding her current situation with Sam. She has been denying any cheating allegations and going through a lot of emotions," the source said. "She is hurt because the situation brings up old feelings for her. This is the last thing she needed, especially after her boys moved to Hawaii, being worried about the fires there, and so on."

The source added, "She has been trying to get back on her feet and be healthy emotionally, physically, and mentally. Britney has people by her side and her immediate circle is there for her. They are rallying around her."

