Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are ready to head down the aisle.
After getting engaged in October, a source tells ET that the couple has already begun planning their "intimate and special" wedding. The Blink-182 drummer and the Poosh founder were longtime friends and neighbors, before they started dating last January, and it seems they want to exchange vows "sooner than later."
"Kourtney and Travis want to get married sooner than later. Wedding planning has already begun and things are in motion. They want their wedding to be really exclusive," the source tells ET. "They both have a lot of friends, but want it to be intimate and special. Kourtney is super excited to get married to Travis. Both Kourtney and Travis are so looking forward to spending the rest of their lives together as soulmates."
According to the source, both stars are "very involved in the wedding planning process," adding that the wedding "will be very 'them' and their style."
Barker previously alluded to him and Kardashian being ready to tie the knot after they attended pal Simon Huck's wedding to Phil Riportella in November. After the bride-to-be shared photos with her fiancé at the event and captioned the post, "Going to the chapel @simonhuck @piptherip 🥂," Barker wrote in the comments section, "Our turn next 🌹."
While the engaged couple couldn't be happier to take the next step in their relationship, Kardashian's ex, Scott Disick, apparently isn't too happy about it.
"Scott is not thrilled about the idea of Kourtney and Travis getting married and is still processing it," the source says of Disick, who shares three children -- 12-year-old Mason, 9-year-old Penelope and 7-year-old Reign -- with Kardashian.
However, the source does note, "Kourtney and Scott have been getting along just fine. There's no bad blood and balancing time with the kids has never been a huge issue for them."
A source previously told ET shortly after Kardashian and Barker got engaged, "Scott is still very close with Kris, along with other members of the family, and him and Kris talk to each other all the time. He will still be included and welcomed in various Kardashian celebrations, including holidays, as he is still their family, but right now, he doesn't know if he will choose to be around."
