How Mandy Moore Achieved Her Gorgeous Emmys Beauty Look

Mandy Moore glowed as she stepped onto the red carpet at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, CA. The actress and singer wore a beautiful red Carolina Herrera gown accessorized with Fernando Jorge jewelry.

While the new mom's red dress was a standout, it was her classic beauty look that completed the best-dressed worthy moment.

Makeup artist Kindra Mann walks through how Moore's flawless Audrey Hepburn-inspired look was achieved. "We went with a clean classic makeup look that focused on glowing fresh skin, flirty lashes and a pop of color on the lip." Below, check out a few of the products Mann used to get the This Is Us star red-carpet ready, and that you can incorporate into your own beauty routine.

To start, Mann cleansed her skin using the SolaWave Wand to "get the skin glowing." She then applied Countermatch Adaptive Moisture Lotion, Ultra Renewal Eye Cream and Glow First Priming Serum.

Next, Mann applied Skin Twin Featherweight foundation in a Medium 350 hue. She spruced Moore's brows with Brilliant Brow Gel in Medium, then applied Skin Twin Creamy Concealer in Medium.

To make the 'This Is Us' eyes pop, Mann used Lid Glow Cream Shadow eyeshadow in Aura, Color Outline Eye Pencil eyeliner in black and Think Big All-In-One Mascara in black.

To polish off the look and complement Moore's beautiful red dress, Mann added Color Intense lipstick in Girls' Night.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Moore spoke with ET at the 2021 Emmy Awards and gushed about her newest role: motherhood. "It's the greatest thing ever. This stuff is fantastic, I am so happy to be at parties like this, but nothing is as satisfying."

