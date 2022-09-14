How Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Honored Queen Elizabeth at Her Service
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle each gave subtle nods to Queen Elizabeth during her service at Westminster Abbey on Wednesday.
The newly appointed Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex were each on hand to pay their respects to the late monarch and to support their respective husbands, Prince William and Prince Harry, as they mourned the loss of their grandmother.
Kate wore the queen’s diamond-and-pearl leaf brooch on her black Catherine Walker and Co. coatdress. The accessory was pointed out by The Court Jeweller, who identified the item as one wore by Her Majesty in 1999.
In addition to honoring the queen, Kate, 41, wore a set of pearl drop earrings that belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.
Meghan, 41, also honored the late monarch with her accessory. The duchess wore a pair of pearl-and-diamond earrings gifted to her from the queen, which she showed off as she kept her hair swept up into a bun and covered with a black topper to match her all-black attire.
Over the course of both of their relationships with the queen, Kate and Meghan were gifted pieces of jewelry from Her Majesty. In addition, both of their husbands have presented them with pieces that once belonged to their mother.
The royals' style has been a topic of conversation since the death of the queen. Ahead of the service, Prince Harry released a statement in response to the news that he would not be dressed in his military uniform, but rather a mourning suit, for the queen's ceremonies.
Wednesday was a somber occasion for the royal family as the queen’s coffin made one final trip from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey -- where she will lie in state for four days. Meghan and Kate, along with Sophie of Wessex (Prince Edward’s wife) and Camilla, the Queen Consort, rode in cars as their husbands followed behind the procession on foot.
Inside the historic church, the women were on hand to support Harry, William and King Charles, along with his siblings, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew, as they gave the queen’s casket one final look inside Westminster.
In one of the more emotional moments of the 20-minute ceremony, Prince Harry was seen wiping his tears. In the end, the duke and his wife held hands as they made their way outside of the church.
Queen Elizabeth died on Sept. 8, at the age of 96. Ahead of her funeral, the queen’s coffin will lie in state for four days at Westminster – ahead of her funeral on Monday.
For updates on Queen Elizabeth's death, visit ET's ongoing coverage here.
