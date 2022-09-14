Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Hold Hands, Exit Queen Elizabeth's Service Behind Prince William, Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle was on hand to offer support to her husband, Prince Harry, following Queen Elizabeth II’s service at Westminster Hall on Wednesday. Following the emotional ceremony, which began with a processional of the queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, the royal family exited the church ahead of the royal’s official lying in state.
After the 20-minute ceremony, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex held hands as they walked behind Prince William and Kate Middleton.
It was an emotional afternoon for the royal family, but especially for Harry, who appeared to be crying during a portion of the ceremony. The duke was captured wiping his eyes as he held on to a program.
In another touching moment, Meghan curtseyed out of respect to the late monarch. The royal family’s emotional afternoon began as Harry joined his brother, Prince William, their father, King Charles III, and his siblings as they walked behind the coffin carrying the queen from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, where she will lie in state for four days.
Immediately after the members of the royal family made their way by foot during the procession, their spouses followed in cars, taking an alternate route to the church.
Meghan, Kate, Sophie of Wessex and Camila, the Queen Consort arrived at the church shortly before their respective spouses and were there to offer support and stand by them during the prayer and song.
The queen's coffin will lie in state at Westminster Abbey until the date of her planned funeral on Sept. 19. Members of the public have already started lining up to pay their final respects.
Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8, at the age of 96. Following her death, the Sussexes have been on hand alongside the family to publicly and privately pay their respects.
For updates on Queen Elizabeth's death, visit ET's ongoing coverage here.
