Kiah Twisselman is serving up some much-needed quarantine inspiration! In just 12 months, the 27-year-old cattle rancher dropped 122 pounds with basic tips that anyone can do within quarantine.

Her story has been such an inspiration that she was featured on Good Morning America and in People magazine.

Twisselman thought she had "poor genetics," but learned that by making lifestyle changes she was able to go from 285 lbs to 163 lbs. While working on her family's cattle ranch in California, she made exercise and hydration her priority.

She also used Rachel Hollis' "Five Tips to Thrive" as her guide to a healthy weight loss journey. Some of these tips include drinking half your body weight in ounces of water every day, cutting out a problem category of food for 30 days, moving your body for 30 minutes a day, waking up early, and writing down what you're grateful for every single day.

"I don’t have any super willpower strength. I’m not overly motivated. I don’t have any magic resources, hidden secrets, or gobs of money buying my success," Twisselman wrote on Instagram. "There is nothing special about me that makes me any more qualified than anyone else to lose the weight, start the business, or do the dang thing. I just started showing up and doing it. Every. Damn. Day. That’s it."

She also shared side-by-side images of herself, noting that she went from a size 20 to a size 6.

Twisselman also noted that with the coronavirus pandemic going around the globe, it's nice to have something within her control.

"During a time when so much in the world feels out of our control, what we can control is ourselves and how we show up daily," she wrote in one inspirational post back in March.

