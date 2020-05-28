Lifestyle

How One Woman Dropped 122 Pounds in a Year With the Perfect Quarantine Weight Loss Method

Kiah Twisselman is serving up some much-needed quarantine inspiration! In just 12 months, the 27-year-old cattle rancher dropped 122 pounds with basic tips that anyone can do within quarantine. 

Her story has been such an inspiration that she was featured on Good Morning America and in People magazine. 

Twisselman thought she had "poor genetics," but learned that by making lifestyle changes she was able to go from 285 lbs to 163 lbs. While working on her family's cattle ranch in California, she made exercise and hydration her priority. 

I used to let the excuse of poor genetics be a barrier for taking action, giving away my power to the belief that there was nothing I could do to change my life. But I had to ask myself - is that what I want to pass down to my nieces? To my own kids one day? Hell no. The best thing that happened when I started showing up for myself was the way it inspired the people I love around me to start doing the same. Between my brother and I, we’ve lost 175 pounds in the last year and a half. The only thing that makes me prouder is seeing the way it’s influencing my nieces too. Garrett made Quinn her very own kettlebell and mini pull-up bar by her request so she could be a part of his healthy routines too. When the tide rises, all ships rise with it. Obesity ends here. Believing that I’m a victim to my circumstances ends here. Holding on to excuses that don’t serve me ends here. Regardless of our situation, we ALWAYS have a choice - a choice to stick with the status quo and a choice to grow in the discomfort of change. Get out of your own way, be willing to be uncomfortable, say no to your excuses and yes to challenging what’s possible. Be the rising tide. Choose growth. 💪🏼

She also used Rachel Hollis' "Five Tips to Thrive" as her guide to a healthy weight loss journey. Some of these tips include drinking half your body weight in ounces of water every day, cutting out a problem category of food for 30 days, moving your body for 30 minutes a day, waking up early, and writing down what you're grateful for every single day. 

"I don’t have any super willpower strength. I’m not overly motivated. I don’t have any magic resources, hidden secrets, or gobs of money buying my success," Twisselman wrote on Instagram. "There is nothing special about me that makes me any more qualified than anyone else to lose the weight, start the business, or do the dang thing. I just started showing up and doing it. Every. Damn. Day. That’s it."

Stop saying you’ll start over on Monday. I don’t care if you haven’t exercised in 5 years. I don’t care if you just got done binging a gallon of ice cream on the couch in one sitting. Making a mistake or taking a break doesn’t mean you have to turn around and start over. When we tell ourselves we’re going to start over, we’re making the false assumption that we’ll do it perfectly next time. We think that if we can’t do it flawlessly, then we shouldn’t do it at all. Stop self-sabotaging yourself with your BS all-or-nothing mentality. You get to decide, right now in this moment, to stand back up. You get to choose to learn from your failure and walk through it, only becoming stronger on the other side. This journey has been a long, imperfect one. I’ve given into food urges, I’ve missed workouts, I’ve gained weight just as fast as I’ve lost it. I fail all the freakin’ time. But I always choose to stand back up. Failure is guaranteed, standing back up is a choice. What will you choose for yourself? Size 20 👉🏻 Size 6

Those big goals you’re reaching for will test you, they will challenge you. You will fall flat on your face and fail, questioning why you even started in the first place. The biggest war you will battle is a war within yourself. You will think about giving up, wonder if it’s worth it, second guess your ability to keep going. It will be hard. I mean really. freaking. hard. But you can do hard things. When it feels tough, like it’s not working fast enough, when you’re tired and unmotivated, and especially when you don’t feel like it - KEEP SHOWING UP. Because your dreams are worth fighting for. Because YOU are worth fighting for. And you, my friend, are a damn warrior. This is what showing up looks like. Goodbye size 20 jeans, hello size 6. Healthy has never felt so good. 💪🏼

She also shared side-by-side images of herself, noting that she went from a size 20 to a size 6. 

Twisselman also noted that with the coronavirus pandemic going around the globe, it's nice to have something within her control. 

It all started with five simple daily habits. 👇🏻 • move my body 30 minutes • wake up one hour earlier for me-time • write down 10 things I’m grateful for • give up one food that doesn’t bless my body • drink half my body weight in oz of water Practicing these five daily habits as part of @msrachelhollis’s #Last90Days challenge kickstarted my healthy journey, helping me lose 123 pounds and completely changing my life. Improving your life isn’t about making some scary, drastic change overnight. It’s about meeting yourself where you’re at and making small changes over time that you can actually stick with. Start small, stay consistent. Do you really want to change your life? Here’s how you do it: take one baby step forward EVERY👏🏼DANG👏🏼DAY. Not just for a week. Not just for a month. But for your life. During a time when so much in the world feels out of our control, what we can control is ourselves and how we show up daily. In all of this coronavirus craziness, I want to offer you my Healthy Habits Checklist to help you stay accountable to yourself while becoming the best version of you. ✨ Snag the download for FREE using the link in my bio. ✨ What baby step forward did you take today?

"During a time when so much in the world feels out of our control, what we can control is ourselves and how we show up daily," she wrote in one inspirational post back in March. 

