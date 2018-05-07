How Pregnant Chrissy Teigen, Jessica Alba and Serena Williams Mastered the Art of Dressing the Baby Bump

Fashion! It's fun, right? When you're pregnant -- not always. Especially during those early weeks when it's not quite clear whether mama has a bun in the oven or just ate a big burrito.

If the art of pregnancy fashion (and the hormones) has your head spinning, fear not. In honor of Mother's Day on May 15, we are taking a cue from nine high-fashion celebrity baby bumps -- from the tiny all the way to the third trimester.

Whether you're looking to camouflage that growing belly or really rock it out red carpet style, look no further than Chrissy Teigen, Jessica Alba, Mindy Kaling, Serena Williams, Eva Longoria and more gorgeous mamas-to-be for style inspo in the video above.

Keep coming back to ETonline.com all week for more exclusive interviews and content from the Hollywood mother-hood. Happy Mother's Day!

