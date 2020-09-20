How Ruth Bader Ginsburg Was Remembered During the 2020 Emmys

Sunday night was about the stars, but a star of the United States Supreme Court was also honored. Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on Friday at the age of 87, received a tribute at the 2020 Emmy Awards.

Ginsburg, who has been portrayed by Kate McKinnon on Saturday Night Live, and by Felicity Jones in the 2018 film On the Basis of Sex, was remembered by host Jimmy Kimmel ahead of the In Memoriam segment.

"On Friday, we lost a great American. Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a compassionate and tireless champion of equality and justice. She said her legacy was to make her life a little better for people less fortunate than she," Kimmel expressed, as a photo of Ginsburg was shown on the screen behind him. "Sounds like pretty good words to live by to me."

"We lost many beloved luminaries this year," Kimmel added before introducing H.E.R., who performed a beautiful rendition of Sinéad O'Connor's "Nothing Compares 2 U."

Ginsburg, who also appeared in several documentaries, including the 2018 one about her life and career, RBG, died on Friday at her home in Washington, D.C., surrounded by her family after a battle with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

In early July, Ginsburg was hospitalized for a possible bladder infection. It was later confirmed that she underwent treatment for cancer. She previously battled pancreatic cancer, lung cancer, and colon cancer.

Many other celebrities have paid tribute to the late feminist icon. For more on her death, watch the clip below:

