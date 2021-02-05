How to Make Chrissy Teigen's Mom's Super Bowl Crispy Chicken Wings

The Super Bowl is right around the corner -- and that means busting out the snacks and tasty appetizers to watch the game!

This year ahead of the big game, Chrissy Teigen's mom, Vilailuck Teigen aka Pepper Thai, shared her Crispy Chicken Wings recipe -- exclusively from her upcoming book, The Pepper Thai Cookbook: Family Recipes From Everyone’s Favorite Thai Mom -- with Babe Wines.

"Crispy, juicy wings season with pepper and fish sauce are the king of party snacks in our house: Miles and Luna ask for seconds. John craves them when he’s watching football. Chrissy burns her fingers because she can’t wait long enough for them to cool," reads an excerpt from the cookbook. "I love them because they're so quick and simple - more time for partying."

See the step-by-step recipe below for Pepper's Crispy Chicken Wings.

INGREDIENTS:

3 pounds chicken wings, patted dry

¼ cup plus 3 tablespoons fish sauce

½ tablespoon garlic powder

½ tablespoon ground white pepper

½ teaspoon kosher salt

Vegetable oil, for deep-fry

¾ cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons cornstarch or tapioca flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

Thai sweet chili sauce or Spicy Garlic-Lime Fish

Courtesy of Babe Wine

DIRECTIONS:

1. Put the chicken wings in a large bowl. Add the fish sauce, garlic powder, white pepper, and salt and toss to coat. Set aside for 15 minutes (or refrigerate for 30 minutes).

2. Meanwhile, fill a wok, large heavy pot, or deep skillet with at least 2 inches of oil, making sure to leave a few inches of clearance from the rim. Heat the oil over medium heat to 370 F (use a deep-fry thermometer or test the oil by throwing in a little piece of bread or a grain of rice; if it sizzles immediately but doesn’t burn, you’re ready). Set a wire rack in a sheet pan or line a plate with paper towels and have it nearby.

3. While the oil is heating, in a small bowl, whisk together the flour, cornstarch and baking powder. Sprinkle the mixture over the wings and toss until a paste forms, making sure all the wings are evenly coated.

4. When the oil is hot, add 4 or 5 wings to the pan and fry until they’re a deep golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes. The color of the crust will tell you when they’re cooked, so keep an eye on the wings and adjust the heat as needed as you’re frying.

5. Drain the wings on the wire rack or paper towels and fry the next batch. Serve warm with sweet chili sauce or, if you like it hot, try the spicy fish sauce.

This recipe and more can be found in The Pepper Thai Cookbook: Family Recipes From Everyone’s Favorite Thai Mom, out April 13, 2021. For more fun recipes -- including Danny Trejo's Killer carne asada tacos -- see below.

RELATED CONTENT:

How to Make Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Family Friendly Pizza Pie (Exclusive)

How to Make Eva Longoria's Chicken and Cheese Enchiladas

How to Make Danny Trejo's Killer Carne Asada Tacos and Salsa Verde

How to Make Chef Aarón Sánchez's Tasty Chile Con Carne Burritos

Super Bowl 2021: Michael B. Jordan, Dolly Parton and More Celebs in New Commercials This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery