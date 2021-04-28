Jeremy Fall is always cooking up new and innovative ideas and his latest might just be one of his most entertaining! The Los Angeles native teamed up with GRAMMY winner Miguel for the Facebook Watch series Beats for Breakfast, where Fall cooks up a tasty dish, while Miguel creates new tunes in the kitchen.

"The idea started in Miguel's kitchen. He came to [my restaurant] Nighthawk in Venice when I still owned it, we were having brunch and we were talking about how we're both breakfast-for-dinner people," Fall tells ET. "He told me, 'Dude, I have this idea about making beats in my kitchen and I kind of thought about doing this show.' And then the idea developed from there. He basically was making beats in his kitchen and then we decided to do it together."

The first episode dropped in mid-April and sees the two blending their natural talents all while having conversations driven by the featured menu item.

"Him and I had a conversation about how my food is always inspired by music," Fall -- who owned Beverly Hills restaurant Mixtape, which perfectly blended the two arts together -- explains. "That was basically my version of a musical mix tape in food form, collaborations with different musicians like Quincy Jones, Jaden Smith, Robin Thicke... I always liked that some of the dishes were collaborations with artists, so it was like having features on your album."

"I always found passion in food, in music, and when we were talking about how we create food and music, we found a lot of parallels and similarities,” he adds. “It’s like you’re adding heat to a dish, there is a translation with how you do that with music. Miguel likes a lot of 808s in his music, like the drum in the back, that's like a depth of flavor to the food. We're like, this would be cool to riff off each other. If you play a sound and I translate that to food, or I’m telling you about the flavors I'm putting in, what does that sound like in music?”

To celebrate the launch of Beats for Breakfast, Fall shared his savory South of the Border Shakshuka recipe for all to recreate. The recipe serves three to four people, is vegetarian, but notes that meat lovers can always spice it up with chorizo or their choice of protein. The dish is the perfect combination of Fall and Miguel's culture, he says.

"On my father's side, my dad's born in Tunisia, from North Africa. That's half of the side of my family," Fall shares. "And Miguel, him and I are both born and raised in L.A., but he is half-Mexican and half-Black. So I wanted to take his Mexican side, add some Latin flavors to the traditional Shakshuka, so I called it the South of the Border Shakshuka... Developing it was second nature because the flavors all blended well together."

"What makes us all happy is comfort, things that link to our memory and our emotions. That's what food really is," Fall says. "So when you can see things that you can actually make at home and share with other people, that's what makes us happy."

INGREDIENTS

SHAKSHUKA

4 whole eggs

1 (8 oz.) can of San Marzano canned tomatoes

1 (8 oz.) can of tomatillo salsa

1 tbsp. tomato paste

1 cup Swiss chard (chopped)

1 cup queso fresco

1⁄2 cup ricotta salata

1 clove garlic

1 tsp. smoked cumin

1 small white onion (diced)

1 avocado (sliced)

1 bunch cilantro (plucked)

Salt

White pepper

2 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

AVOCADO CREMA:

1⁄2 cup sour cream

1 fresh jalapeño (minced)

1 lime

DIRECTIONS

1. Heat EVOO over medium heat in a cast iron skillet

2. Smash garlic and add to the skillet along with onions until they begin to soften

3. Add tomatillo salsa, smoked cumin, salt and white pepper. Continue to sauté until sauce

begins to thicken

4. Add Swiss chard and continue to simmer until wilted

5. Crack eggs into sauce

6. Garnish with queso fresco and ricotta salata sprinkled over the top

7. Squeeze lime juice (deseeded)

8. Add fresh jalapeño

9. Add sliced avocado

10. Drizzle jalapeño crema

11. Add cilantro

See this and more recipes on Beats for Breakfast. New episodes drop Wednesdays on Miguel's Facebook page. The first eight episodes were created by Miguel, who executive produced the series with Fall, with production by Tact Media alongside Freenjoy. The series was directed by Daniel Russell.

Miguel recently released his new EP, Art Dealer Chic Vol. 4. Fall is also working on a new podcast titled Dinner Party, focused on mental health, creativity and culture, set to be released this summer; and a luxury cookware line.

