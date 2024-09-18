Shop
How to Watch 'Agatha All Along' Online — Stream the New Marvel Series Now

Agatha All Along
Disney+
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 6:29 PM PDT, September 18, 2024

The infamous Agatha Harkness returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a brand new series.

First introduced in WandaVision, the evil witch Agatha Harkness (who is played by Kathryn Hahn) is back in a show of her very own: Agatha All Along.

In the new series, Agatha is stripped of her magical powers and will do whatever it takes to get them back. She sets her sights on the legendary Witches' Road, which is said to grant power to those who complete the gauntlet of trials — if they can survive them. The first two episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+.

Watch 'Agatha All Along' on Disney+

Watch 'Agatha All Along' on Disney+
Disney

Watch 'Agatha All Along' on Disney+

Watch the two-episode premiere of Agatha All Along starting tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET on Disney+. Plans for Disney+ start at $8 monthly, but for a limited time, new customers can join for $2 monthly for the first three months.

$8/month $2/month

For Your First 3 Months

Watch on Disney+

To complete the Witches' Road trial, Agatha enlists help by forming a coven of desperate witches. The members of this coven include some serious star power, featuring roles by musical theater icon Patti LuPone, Parks and Recreation's Aubrey Plaza, Heartstoppers' Joe Locke, Saturday Night Live's Sasheer Zamata and That '70s Show's Debra Jo Rupp.

Agatha All Along is a must-watch for any Marvel fan and will also be enjoyable for anyone who likes a quirky, entertaining dark comedy. Below, find everything you need to know about watching Agatha All Along on streaming.

When does Agatha All Along premiere on Disney+?

Agatha All Along premieres at 9:00 p.m. ET (6:00 p.m. PT) on Wednesday, September 18, on Disney+. The first two episodes will be available to stream during the premiere with new episodes airing every Wednesday evening. 

The season finale, which includes the last two episodes, will be released on Wednesday, October 30.

How to watch Agatha All Along online

Agatha All Along streams exclusively on Disney+. That means you'll need a Disney+ subscription to watch the new Marvel series.

Watch on Disney+

In addition to Agatha All Along, subscribers will have access to all things Marvel, including WandaVision, Daredevil, Deadpool, Deadpool 2, Avengers Endgame, Guardians of the Galaxy and so much more. It's not just Marvel content you'll get with Disney+, but also Star Wars, Pixar, National Geographic and classic Disney libraries.

Best Disney+ Streaming Deal

Now through September 27, Disney+ is offering its ad-based plan for just $2 a month for three months. The regular rate for a Disney+ Basic subscription is $8 per month, but this streaming deal comes as the price is set to increase to $10 per month on October 17.

Disney+ Deal

Disney+ Deal
Disney+

Disney+ Deal

New and returning customers can sign up for the ad-supported Disney+ Basic plan for $1.99 per month for the first three months.

$10/Month $2/Month

For 3 Months

Sign Up Now

What do I need to watch before Agatha All Along?

Agatha Harkness was introduced in WandaVision as Agnes the Nosy Neighbor, so it will be helpful to watch the series beforehand. The prior series centers around Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch (played by Elizabeth Olsen), and her relationship with Vision (played by Paul Bettany). WandaVision is also available on Disney+.

If you want even more backstory, you could watch all the Marvel movies and series featuring Wanda Maximoff to better understand the events in WandaVision. These are also available to stream on Disney+. In order from start to finish, Marvel movies and series that feature Wanda Maximoff include:

  • Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)
  • Captain America: Civil War (2016)
  • Avengers: Infinity War (2018)
  • Avengers: Endgame (2019)
  • WandaVision (2021)
  • Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness (2022)

Watch Marvel on Disney+

Watch the Agatha All Along official trailer

