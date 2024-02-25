Kathryn Hahn is promising some marvelous surprises that will come out of Agatha: Darkhold Diaries when it releases later this year.

Talking with ET's Kevin Frazier from the carpet of the 2024 SAG Awards on Saturday night, the 50-year-old actress was tight-lipped when it came to sharing details about the upcoming Disney+ series, which only recently released its first look.

"I wish I could tell you anything. I can tell you that it's pretty fan-- fabulous, I'm going to say that," Hahn said. "I was going to say fantastic but then I decided to go with fabulous."

The change of adjectives appears to be Hahn trying to avoid a connection to Marvel's recent confirmation that Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn will star as the Fantastic Four in a movie slated to release in July 2025. In the comics, Hahn's character is the governess for Franklin Richards, the son of Reed Richards (Pascal) and Sue Storm (Kirby).

When it comes to the cast of her own show -- which includes big names like Aubrey Plaza, Patti LuPone, Joe Locke and Isabelle Fuhrman -- Hahn couldn't say enough nice things and offered up her promise to the fans that they have pulled off something that is sure to shock and excite.

"It's an amazing cast. I’m in awe of everyone’s work in this show and I think people are going to be surprised," Hahn said. "I don't -- I think they're gonna think it's one way and, of course, it's gonna go a million different avenues kinda like WandaVision."

Marvel/Disney+

The show is a spinoff of Disney+'s Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany-led Wandavision, which aired on the streaming platform in early 2021. Hahn's character -- the nosey and deceptive Agatha Harkness (referred to throughout the show as "Agnes" until a big reveal in the final episodes) -- became an instant hit among Marvel fans, and in November 2021, the major franchise announced they had greenlit a spinoff.

That confirmation came after Hahn spoke with ET the previous month and teased the potential for a new show after months of begging from the fans.

"Anything can happen," the actress said at time.

Since then, the show has undergone numerous name changes -- including but not limited to Agatha: Coven of Chaos and Agatha: House of Harkness -- before ultimately landing on Agatha: Darkhold Diaries in 2023. According to Variety, the series will be a dark comedy with WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer at the helm as the show's writer and executive producer.

When ET caught up with the Emmy-nominated actress in November 2022, she played coy about the series but said that it's about, "Witches, witches, witches, witches."

"I'm very excited about it," Hahn said. "I'm very excited for you to see it."

The show also stars former Saturday Night Live cast member Sasheer Zamata and sees the return of WandaVision alums Emma Caulfield Ford and Debra Jo Rupp.

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries releases in late 2025.

RELATED CONTENT: