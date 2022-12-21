Patti LuPone Joins 'Agatha: Coven of Chaos' Series: Report

It looks like Patti LuPone is headed to Disney+. According to a new report from Deadline, the Tony-winning actress has joined the cast of Marvel's upcoming WandaVision spinoff, Agatha: Coven of Chaos

LuPone joins Kathryn Hahn, who is headlining the series as Agatha, as well as male lead Joe Locke. Per the report, Sasheer Zamata has signed on, along with Aubrey Plaza, who is believed to be playing a villainous role, and Ali Ahn and Maria Dizzia, who are set to star as witches. In addition to Hahn, Emma Caulfield Ford is also expected to reprise her role as Dottie from WandaVision.

While LuPone's reported role is not yet known, it's likely she'll bring some of that musical theater firepower to the already star-studded cast.

Hahn spoke to ET in November, where she shared excitement for the highly anticipated new series.

"Witches, witches, witches, witches," Hahn said when asked what she could tease about the spinoff. "I'm very excited about it."

She continued, "I'm very excited for you to see it."

Disney announced that Hahn would be starring in the spinoff series that same month in a tweet that included updates on several other Marvel series.

"Marvel Studios' Agatha: House of Harkness, an Original Series, coming soon to #DisneyPlus," Disney shared on Twitter.

The show was described to Variety by sources as a dark comedy with WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer at the helm as the show's writer and executive producer.

In the WandaVision finale, viewers saw Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) trapping Agatha in Westview by using her powers to revert her to her Agnes persona. The show earned both Olsen and Hahn Emmy nominations for their standout parts.

