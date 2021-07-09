How to Watch 'Black Widow' on Disney Plus and in Theaters: Streaming Now
‘Black Widow’ Star Scarlett Johansson Talks Working on Such a ‘D…
Drake Bell Reveals He’s Secretly Married With a Son!
Inside Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's 'Picture-Perfect' Weddin…
Britney Spears' Manager and Lawyer Resign After Explosive Conser…
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Post Pics of Son Joaquin's Prom Ni…
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Pose With Her Sons Kingston, Zuma…
‘Friends: The Reunion’: Biggest Revelations and Moments Fans Are…
'90 Day Fiancé': Asuelu Surprises Kalani By Saying He Wants Anot…
Meghan Markle Cried Over Bullying Allegations Before Bombshell O…
Gwen Stefani Shows Off Her Bridal Look From Wedding to Blake She…
Watch Cardi B Reveal How She Initially Hid Her Pregnancy
Colin Jost Pokes Fun at Wife Scarlett Johansson on ‘SNL' During …
Halsey Announces She’s Pregnant!
Emma Watson and Tom Felton Reunite With 'Harry Potter' Co-Stars …
Maluma and Scott Disick Feuding on Twitter Confuses Fans
Sharna Burgess Hopes to Be a Mom One Day as She and Brian Austin…
‘AGT’ Contestant Opens Up About Losing His Wife in Kobe Bryant H…
‘AGT’: Matt Mauser, Widower of Kobe Bryant Crash Victim, Wows Ju…
Britney Spears Posts Topless Throwback -- See the Pic!
Josh Lucas Says Reese Witherspoon Has to Give the Go-Ahead on 'S…
Black Widowis finally here on a big -- and small -- screen near you! Marvel's latest big budget entry into the extended universe has arrived after being delayed more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both in theaters and on Disney+ the same day.
Scarlett Johansson is back as Natasha Romanoff in the film, who has to return to Russia and reunite with her sister (Florence Pugh) to stop an immensely powerful villain. Rachel Weisz and David Harbour also star in the movie, which is considered the first film in Marvel's "Phase Four," and second to be released -- following Spider-Man: Far From Home -- after Avengers: Endgame.
So how and when can you watch Black Widow? Thankfully, you've got a couple options. Read on below for more.
When did Marvel Studios' Black Widow premiere?Black Widow arrived in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on Friday, July 9.
How to watch Black Widow on Disney+: First, you do have to subscribe to Disney+ for $6.99 per month. However, in order to watch the film, you will have to pay an additional one-time fee of $29.99 for Premier Access to watch Black Widow on the streaming service. If you are a Disney+ subscriber, you can pre-order Black Widow on Disney+ with Premier Access now.
When will Black Widow be available at no extra cost to subscribers on Disney+: If you want to wait out the up-charge, you'll have to wait til Oct. 6, when Black Widow will be available to all Disney+ subscribers.
How to watch Black Widow in theaters: With theaters opening up around the country, it's very likely you can now safely make the trip to see Black Widow the way an action-packed Marvel movie was meant to be seen! You can search on Fandango and book tickets to watch Black Widow in theaters now.
Meanwhile, watch the video below for what Johansson and Pugh had to say to ET about playing sisters in Black Widow.
RELATED STORIES:
Why Scarlett Johansson Can't Talk to Colin Jost About 'Black Widow'
On Set of 'Black Widow' With Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh