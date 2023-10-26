Streaming

How to Watch 'BTS: Yet to Come' Online: Stream the Iconic K-Pop Concert at Home

How to Watch BTS: Yet to Come
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 2:13 PM PDT, October 26, 2023

The Bangtan Boys have a new concert movie dropping in November. Here's everything we know.

Promise that we'll keep on coming back for more... of the K-Pop concert movie starring beloved South Korean boy band BTS, premiering next month.

Coming to Prime Video on November 9, BTS: Yet to Come brings the boy band's iconic performance in Busan, South Korea in October of 2022 to the masses. RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook performing in front of 50,000 adoring fans was a moment in K-Pop history, and now the ARMY and new fans alike can watch the concert event at home again and again.

Previously only available as a limited theatrical release, now everyone can stream BTS: Yet to Come with the help of Prime Video. 

BTS: Yet to Come is jam-packed with 19 performances of hit songs, meaningful speeches from band members, stunning visuals, a fireworks display and more. 

“We are thrilled to partner with HYBE in welcoming BTS: Yet to Come to Prime Video,” said David Simonsen, director of Prime Video Southeast Asia. “We know the popularity of high-quality Korean content worldwide and we look forward to delighting consumers around the globe with BTS: Yet to Come. We are excited to see the concert movie and this genre find new audiences from different countries on Prime Video.”

How to stream BTS: Yet to Come online:

BTS: Yet to Come will stream exclusively on Prime Video when it premieres on Thursday, November 9. Prime Video is available with an Amazon Prime membership, which is $15 per month or $139 per year. Amazon also allows customers to sign up for a Prime Video membership without being an Amazon Prime member, for just $9 per month. 

