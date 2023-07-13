BTS first stepped onto the scene ten years ago and now have another No. 1 hit on their hands — this time in the form of the K-pop megastars highly anticipated memoir. Shortly after its release on Sunday, BTS's official memoir titled Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS landed at the top of Amazon's best-seller list.

Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS is the iconic group’s first official book. Presented chronologically in seven chapters, the memoir shares BTS' personal, behind-the-scenes stories of their musical career's journey. With more than three years of in-depth coverage by Myeongseok Kang, the 544-page book includes intimate interviews with all seven members and new photos that are being released to the public for the first time.

From the group’s formation, to their rise to fame, to their current hopes and dreams, the book gives readers a rich understanding of all the key moments in BTS history. Beyond the Story also features more than 330 scannable QR codes with access to trailers, music videos and more online about the group.

Right now, Amazon is celebrating BTS' 10th anniversary by offering 40% off the book. Now's the perfect time to pick up the hardcover edition that makes a gorgeous coffee table book.

