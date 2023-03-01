Shopping

LEGO Releases BTS Set Inspired By the Record-Breaking 'Dynamite' Music Video

By Lauren Gruber
K-pop fans, rejoice! LEGO just released a new BTS-themed set, inspired by the mega-stars' chart-topping hit 'Dynamite.'

The iconic group, who just celebrated their 10th anniversary as a band, got their starts in Korea and quickly became one of the biggest musical acts worldwide with over 45 million monthly listeners in more than 100 countries. Their music video for 'Dynamite' helped cement BTS' stardom, breaking the record for the most views on YouTube in 24 hours. Now, you can take home a LEGO set inspired by the global hit video.

BTS Dynamite Lego Set
BTS Dynamite
Lego
BTS Dynamite Lego Set

This set is modeled after the Dynamite music video with a disco, a record store and an ice cream truck. It comes with figurines for all seven superstar BTS members.

$99

Once you build the 'Dynamite'-themed set, which included plenty of references to the video including an ice cream truck, donut shop, record store, disco, basketball hoop and performing stage, you can recreate the video with figurines of all seven BTS members: Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The set is recommended for ages 18 and up, with 749 pieces.

Whether you're looking for the perfect gift for the BTS stan in your life or want to treat yourself to an exciting collector's item, this launch is not one to miss. Below, you can shop even more LEGO sets for kids and kids at heart.

LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet: Botanical Collection
LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet: Botanical Collection
Amazon
LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet: Botanical Collection

Including over 750 pieces, this LEGO flower bouquet not only is a uniquely gorgeous finished product, but it's also fun to build. Try your hand at this enjoyable activity that's currently on sale. 

$60$54
LEGO Icons Bonsai Tree
LEGO Icons Bonsai Tree
Amazon
LEGO Icons Bonsai Tree

Gift a bonsai tree without the pressure of keeping it alive. The LEGO set is crafted for adults and comes with an interchangeable set of green leaves and cherry blossom blooms.

$50
LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter
LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter
Amazon
LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter

Recreate scenes from the classic Star Wars trilogy with this fun building toy for kids, featuring a LEGO brick-built version of Luke Skywalker’s iconic X-wing Fighter and Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and General Dodonna LEGO minifigures. 

$50$40
LEGO Disney Encanto The Madrigal House
LEGO Disney Encanto The Madrigal House
Walmart
LEGO Disney Encanto The Madrigal House

If you still haven't gotten tired of hearing "We Don't Talk About Bruno" for the zillionth time, this Encanto-themed lego set is sure to keep your kids busy.

$50$40
LEGO Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Millennium Falcon
LEGO Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Millennium Falcon
Amazon
LEGO Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Millennium Falcon

With over 1,300 pieces, this LEGO Millennium Falcon will provide hours of entertainment. Along with the necessary pieces to create the ship, it also comes with the Star Wars characters you love like Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian, and C-3PO.

$170$160

