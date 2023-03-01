K-pop fans, rejoice! LEGO just released a new BTS-themed set, inspired by the mega-stars' chart-topping hit 'Dynamite.'

The iconic group, who just celebrated their 10th anniversary as a band, got their starts in Korea and quickly became one of the biggest musical acts worldwide with over 45 million monthly listeners in more than 100 countries. Their music video for 'Dynamite' helped cement BTS' stardom, breaking the record for the most views on YouTube in 24 hours. Now, you can take home a LEGO set inspired by the global hit video.

BTS Dynamite Lego Set Lego BTS Dynamite Lego Set This set is modeled after the Dynamite music video with a disco, a record store and an ice cream truck. It comes with figurines for all seven superstar BTS members. $99 Backorder Now

Once you build the 'Dynamite'-themed set, which included plenty of references to the video including an ice cream truck, donut shop, record store, disco, basketball hoop and performing stage, you can recreate the video with figurines of all seven BTS members: Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The set is recommended for ages 18 and up, with 749 pieces.

Whether you're looking for the perfect gift for the BTS stan in your life or want to treat yourself to an exciting collector's item, this launch is not one to miss. Below, you can shop even more LEGO sets for kids and kids at heart.

LEGO Icons Bonsai Tree Amazon LEGO Icons Bonsai Tree Gift a bonsai tree without the pressure of keeping it alive. The LEGO set is crafted for adults and comes with an interchangeable set of green leaves and cherry blossom blooms. $50 Shop Now

