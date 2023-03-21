16 Gorgeous Coffee Table Books for Pop Culture Fans
Our home is one of the places we can truly express ourselves. You've picked out a rug in your favorite color, found the coziest couch to binge-watch your No. 1 show, and selected the perfect coffee table to place your bowl of popcorn on. But if your coffee table currently lays bare — other than that popcorn of course — you're wasting a valuable piece of real estate to really let your personality shine.
The coffee table book is not only home decor, but also a reflection of your interests and personal style. Even Jerry Seinfeld's kooky neighbor Kramer understood the importance of a coffee table book when he suggested a coffee table book full of coffee tables (that comes with foldable legs to serve as its own coffee table). There are all kinds of coffee table books that are just as unique and delightful.
Here at ET, we love all things pop culture and we know you do, too. That's why we've found the best coffee table books that will show your love of current television, fashion, and films. Read on to flip through our selection of beautiful coffee table books to find one that will sit center stage in your living room.
Fashion-Centric Coffee Table Books
Do you marvel at the looks worn by celebrities over the years? These books showcase the greatest and most memorable looks in fashion and the famous people who dressed them.
Starting in the 1980s and ending in present day, this coffee table book takes a look at dazzling and over-the-top jewelry worn by famous hip hop artists. You'll see looks from Run-DMC, Cardi B, Jay-Z, Gucci Mane and more.
Photojournalist Annie Leibovitz is one of the best known photographers of her time. Her ground-breaking photos have graced the covers of Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, and Vogue, and now they can grace the top of your coffee table.
The luminary of high-fashion, Vogue magazine has been identifying trends and creating iconic avant garde looks on their pages for 125 years. Flip through these classic covers featuring prominent figures and celebrities of the time when you purchase this coffee table book.
Jennifer Lopez, Tom Hanks, Chris Rock and Kate Moss are just a few of the superstars that have graced the pages of Vanity Fair. Now you'll have all their show-stopping photos in one spot.
See the inspiration behind some of the most famous looks worn by Harry Styles. The beautifully bound book has over 100 photos of the pop star and his fashion choices.
TV and Movie-Centric Coffee Table Books
Here are coffee table books inspired by your favorite TV shows and movies (or books that become a movie). We even found a version of Kramer's coffee table book.
Award-winning director Wes Anderson, whose works include The Royal Tenenbaums, The Grand Budapest Hotel and The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, has a signature look in all his movies. In this coffee table book, you'll see stunning photos of real places that look as if they belong in one of his films.
There are actually quite a few Star Wars-themed coffee table books for those who are one with the force. We suggest Star Wars Year By Year: New Edition which was released in the past two years so you'll have photos from the most recent franchises featured in the book.
Black Hollywood: Reimagining Iconic Movie Moments places Black actors in the scenes of classic movies, for example you can see Kel Mitchell, of Kenan and Kel, replacing Forest Gump on the bus bench.
Have you ever wondered about the biology behind your favorite Marvel heroes or villains? Take a look under the microscope in this comic-inspired picture book.
There's a gorgeous set of large, illustrated picture books tell the stories of the first three Harry Potter books. These coffee table books are a must-have for Potterheads.
Okay, so this isn't a true coffee table book, but it's so cute we had to add it to our list. The coffee table book does everything Kramer wanted in miniature form, it unfolds to be a coffee table, features pictures of coffee tables and as an added bonus it comes with coasters inspired by your favorite Seinfeld characters.
See the inspiration and historical references to some of your favorite Disney animated movies that you grew up watching. You'll get to see photo stills from the films and photos of the real-life objects and furniture they're based on.
Music-Centric Coffee Table Books
Do you play your favorite artists on repeat? Now you can step up the experience by flipping through beautiful, glossy photos of them in these coffee table books.
This list of the best 500 albums of all time may be a bit controversial, but you'll still have fun seeing your favorite artists pictured on the pages.
This book is a must-have for any Rihanna fan. In addition to breath-taking photos spanning the pages, the book also comes with a unique book cradle based on Rihanna's tattooed hands.
Co-written by Dolly Parton herself, this book has a little bit of everything. Fans will love seeing her hand written lyrics, never-before-seen photos and the ideas behind some of her most classic looks.
RELATED CONTENT:
15 Best Candles to Make Your Home Smell Heavenly This Spring
Wayfair Outdoor Furniture Sale: Save Big on Patio Furniture For Spring
The Best Multifunctional Furniture On Amazon Perfect for Small Spaces
Brighten Up Your Home This Spring with Colorful Glassware at Amazon
Save Big on Home Appliances During the Discover Samsung Spring Event
The Best Home Deals from Amazon — Spring Decor, Furniture and More
Best Amazon Deals on Home Organization and Storage For Spring Cleaning