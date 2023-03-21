Shopping

16 Gorgeous Coffee Table Books for Pop Culture Fans

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Our home is one of the places we can truly express ourselves. You've picked out a rug in your favorite color, found the coziest couch to binge-watch your No. 1 show, and selected the perfect coffee table to place your bowl of popcorn on. But if your coffee table currently lays bare — other than that popcorn of course — you're wasting a valuable piece of real estate to really let your personality shine.

The coffee table book is not only home decor, but also a reflection of your interests and personal style. Even Jerry Seinfeld's kooky neighbor Kramer understood the importance of a coffee table book when he suggested a coffee table book full of coffee tables (that comes with foldable legs to serve as its own coffee table). There are all kinds of coffee table books that are just as unique and delightful.

Here at ET, we love all things pop culture and we know you do, too. That's why we've found the best coffee table books that will show your love of current television, fashion, and films. Read on to flip through our selection of beautiful coffee table books to find one that will sit center stage in your living room.

Fashion-Centric Coffee Table Books

Do you marvel at the looks worn by celebrities over the years? These books showcase the greatest and most memorable looks in fashion and the famous people who dressed them. 

Ice Cold. A Hip-Hop Jewelry History
Ice Cold. A Hip-Hop Jewelry History

Starting in the 1980s and ending in present day, this coffee table book takes a look at dazzling and over-the-top jewelry worn by famous hip hop artists. You'll see looks from Run-DMC, Cardi B, Jay-Z, Gucci Mane and more.

$72
AMAZON
$100
TASCHEN
Annie Leibovitz
Annie Leibovitz
Amazon
Annie Leibovitz

Photojournalist Annie Leibovitz is one of the best known photographers of her time. Her ground-breaking photos have graced the covers of Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, and Vogue, and now they can grace the top of your coffee table. 

$116
Vogue: The Covers (updated edition)
Vogue: The Covers (updated edition)
Amazon
Vogue: The Covers (updated edition)

The luminary of high-fashion, Vogue magazine has been identifying trends and creating iconic avant garde looks on their pages for 125 years. Flip through these classic covers featuring prominent figures and celebrities of the time when you purchase this coffee table book. 

$65$41
Vanity Fair 100 Years: From the Jazz Age to Our Age
Vanity Fair 100 Years: From the Jazz Age to Our Age
Amazon
Vanity Fair 100 Years: From the Jazz Age to Our Age

Jennifer Lopez, Tom Hanks, Chris Rock and Kate Moss are just a few of the superstars that have graced the pages of Vanity Fair. Now you'll have all their show-stopping photos in one spot.

$90$49
Harry Styles: And the Clothes he Wears
Harry Styles: And the Clothes he Wears
Amazon
Harry Styles: And the Clothes he Wears

See the inspiration behind some of the most famous looks worn by Harry Styles. The beautifully bound book has over 100 photos of the pop star and his fashion choices.

$30$25

TV and Movie-Centric Coffee Table Books

Here are coffee table books inspired by your favorite TV shows and movies (or books that become a movie). We even found a version of Kramer's coffee table book. 

Accidentally Wes Anderson
Accidentally Wes Anderson
Amazon
Accidentally Wes Anderson

Award-winning director Wes Anderson, whose works include The Royal Tenenbaums, The Grand Budapest Hotel and The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, has a signature look in all his movies. In this coffee table book, you'll see stunning photos of real places that look as if they belong in one of his films. 

$38$21
Star Wars Year By Year: New Edition
Star Wars Year By Year: New Edition
Amazon
Star Wars Year By Year: New Edition

There are actually quite a few Star Wars-themed coffee table books for those who are one with the force. We suggest Star Wars Year By Year: New Edition which was released in the past two years so you'll have photos from the most recent franchises featured in the book.

$40$26
Black Hollywood: Reimagining Iconic Movie Moments
Black Hollywood: Reimagining Iconic Movie Moments
Amazon
Black Hollywood: Reimagining Iconic Movie Moments

Black Hollywood: Reimagining Iconic Movie Moments places Black actors in the scenes of classic movies, for example you can see Kel Mitchell, of Kenan and Kel, replacing Forest Gump on the bus bench. 

$40$17
Marvel Anatomy: A Scientific Study of the Superhuman
Marvel Anatomy: A Scientific Study of the Superhuman
Amazon
Marvel Anatomy: A Scientific Study of the Superhuman

Have you ever wondered about the biology behind your favorite Marvel heroes or villains? Take a look under the microscope in this comic-inspired picture book.

$85$56
Harry Potter: The Illustrated Collection
Harry Potter: The Illustrated Collection
Amazon
Harry Potter: The Illustrated Collection

There's a gorgeous set of large, illustrated picture books tell the stories of the first three Harry Potter books. These coffee table books are a must-have for Potterheads. 

$77
Seinfeld: The Miniature Coffee Table Book of Coffee Tables
Seinfeld: The Miniature Coffee Table Book of Coffee Tables
Amazon
Seinfeld: The Miniature Coffee Table Book of Coffee Tables

Okay, so this isn't a true coffee table book, but it's so cute we had to add it to our list. The coffee table book does everything Kramer wanted in miniature form, it unfolds to be a coffee table, features pictures of coffee tables and as an added bonus it comes with coasters inspired by your favorite Seinfeld characters. 

$12
Inspiring Walt Disney: The Animation of French Decorative Arts
Inspiring Walt Disney: The Animation of French Decorative Arts
Amazon
Inspiring Walt Disney: The Animation of French Decorative Arts

See the inspiration and historical references to some of your favorite Disney animated movies that you grew up watching. You'll get to see photo stills from the films and photos of the real-life objects and furniture they're based on. 

$50$36

Music-Centric Coffee Table Books

Do you play your favorite artists on repeat? Now you can step up the experience by flipping through beautiful, glossy photos of them in these coffee table books.

Rolling Stone: The 500 Greatest Albums of All Time
Rolling Stone: The 500 Greatest Albums of All Time
Amazon
Rolling Stone: The 500 Greatest Albums of All Time

This list of the best 500 albums of all time may be a bit controversial, but you'll still have fun seeing your favorite artists pictured on the pages. 

$50$33
The Rihanna Book: Limited Edition (Fenty x Phaidon)
The Rihanna Book: Limited Edition (Fenty x Phaidon)
Amazon
The Rihanna Book: Limited Edition (Fenty x Phaidon)

This book is a must-have for any Rihanna fan. In addition to breath-taking photos spanning the pages, the book also comes with a unique book cradle based on Rihanna's tattooed hands.

$175
Jimi
Jimi
Amazon
Jimi

Made in collaboration with Jimi Hendrix's sister Janie Hendrix, Jimi features never before seen photos of the legendary music icon and an intensive biography on his life. 

$38
Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics
Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics
Amazon
Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics

Co-written by Dolly Parton herself, this book has a little bit of everything. Fans will love seeing her hand written lyrics, never-before-seen photos and the ideas behind some of her most classic looks.

$50$25

