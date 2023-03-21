16 Gorgeous Coffee Table Books for Pop Culture Fans

Our home is one of the places we can truly express ourselves. You've picked out a rug in your favorite color, found the coziest couch to binge-watch your No. 1 show, and selected the perfect coffee table to place your bowl of popcorn on. But if your coffee table currently lays bare — other than that popcorn of course — you're wasting a valuable piece of real estate to really let your personality shine.

The coffee table book is not only home decor, but also a reflection of your interests and personal style. Even Jerry Seinfeld's kooky neighbor Kramer understood the importance of a coffee table book when he suggested a coffee table book full of coffee tables (that comes with foldable legs to serve as its own coffee table). There are all kinds of coffee table books that are just as unique and delightful.

Here at ET, we love all things pop culture and we know you do, too. That's why we've found the best coffee table books that will show your love of current television, fashion, and films. Read on to flip through our selection of beautiful coffee table books to find one that will sit center stage in your living room.

Fashion-Centric Coffee Table Books

Do you marvel at the looks worn by celebrities over the years? These books showcase the greatest and most memorable looks in fashion and the famous people who dressed them.

Annie Leibovitz Amazon Annie Leibovitz Photojournalist Annie Leibovitz is one of the best known photographers of her time. Her ground-breaking photos have graced the covers of Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, and Vogue, and now they can grace the top of your coffee table. $116 Shop Now

Vogue: The Covers (updated edition) Amazon Vogue: The Covers (updated edition) The luminary of high-fashion, Vogue magazine has been identifying trends and creating iconic avant garde looks on their pages for 125 years. Flip through these classic covers featuring prominent figures and celebrities of the time when you purchase this coffee table book. $65 $41 Shop Now

TV and Movie-Centric Coffee Table Books

Here are coffee table books inspired by your favorite TV shows and movies (or books that become a movie). We even found a version of Kramer's coffee table book.

Accidentally Wes Anderson Amazon Accidentally Wes Anderson Award-winning director Wes Anderson, whose works include The Royal Tenenbaums, The Grand Budapest Hotel and The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, has a signature look in all his movies. In this coffee table book, you'll see stunning photos of real places that look as if they belong in one of his films. $38 $21 Shop Now

Star Wars Year By Year: New Edition Amazon Star Wars Year By Year: New Edition There are actually quite a few Star Wars-themed coffee table books for those who are one with the force. We suggest Star Wars Year By Year: New Edition which was released in the past two years so you'll have photos from the most recent franchises featured in the book. $40 $26 Shop Now

Music-Centric Coffee Table Books

Do you play your favorite artists on repeat? Now you can step up the experience by flipping through beautiful, glossy photos of them in these coffee table books.

Jimi Amazon Jimi Made in collaboration with Jimi Hendrix's sister Janie Hendrix, Jimi features never before seen photos of the legendary music icon and an intensive biography on his life. $38 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

15 Best Candles to Make Your Home Smell Heavenly This Spring

Wayfair Outdoor Furniture Sale: Save Big on Patio Furniture For Spring

The Best Multifunctional Furniture On Amazon Perfect for Small Spaces

Brighten Up Your Home This Spring with Colorful Glassware at Amazon

Save Big on Home Appliances During the Discover Samsung Spring Event

The Best Home Deals from Amazon — Spring Decor, Furniture and More

Best Amazon Deals on Home Organization and Storage For Spring Cleaning