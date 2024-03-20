The second set of First Four games tips off tonight with Colorado facing Boise State for the No. 10 seed in the South Regional. Both the Buffaloes and the Broncos hope to punch a ticket to the 2024 NCAA men's basketball tournament, and when they're done, the final March Madness bracket of 64 will be set.

The winner of Colorado vs. Boise State will take on the 7th-seeded Florida Gators on Friday in Indianapolis. Tonight’s game will be the first time the teams have met since 2022. The Broncos won a non-conference game as part of the Myrtle Beach Invitational, but now the stakes are a lot higher.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Colorado vs. Boise State First Four game, including all the best livestream options.

How to Watch Colorado vs. Boise State Without Cable

The Colorado vs. Boise State game is scheduled to be broadcast on TruTV. If you don't have cable, you can watch the men's basketball game on Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or Max.

One of the most cost-effective ways to watch the First Four games is with a live TV streaming subscription to Sing TV. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue plan with TruTV down to just $23 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30.

Hulu + Live TV is the only live TV streaming platform that allows you to catch every men's March Madness 2024 game. Carrying every channel you'll need to access to watch the entire tournament from the First Four to the championship game, Hulu + Live TV has access to TruTV, ESPN, ABC and CBS. Unlimited DVR storage is also included.

The most affordable way to watch Colorado vs. Boise State is Max. You can livestream the game through the B/R Sports add-on, which is being offered to Max subscribers for free right now. Max costs $9.99 per month and will be broadcasting March Madness games on TNT, TBS and TruTV.

What time is the Colorado vs. Boise State game?

The Colorado vs. Boise State game will be played on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at 9:10 p.m. ET (6:10 p.m. PT).

What channel is Colorado vs. Boise State on?

The Colorado vs. Boise State NCAA First Four basketball game will air live on TruTV, along with every First Four game of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

2024 NCAA First Four Schedule

The men's tournament First Four games will take place in Dayton, Ohio, and began on Tuesday, March 19. Here is the lineup:

Tuesday, March 19

Wagner vs. Howard at 6:40 p.m. ET

Colorado State vs. Virginia 9:10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 20

Grambling vs. Montana State at 6:40 p.m. ET

Colorado vs. Boise State at 9:10 p.m. ET

