Days of Our Lives fans have something joyous to celebrate this holiday season. Following the success of the Peacock limited-series Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, the show is premiering its first standalone movie event, Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas.

The movie presents an alternate reality for the show -- one where Alison Sweeney, reprising her 25-year role of Sami Brady, isn't necessarily everyone's favorite troublemaker anymore. Follow along as Will Horton (Chandler Massey) struggles to finish his screenplay deadline on Christmas Eve. Only by using Salem's residents (and showing them in a new light), is he able to start crafting his holiday-centric story. In the vein of A Christmas Carol, the original holiday movie explores possibilities for the universe that will be sure to surprise and delight all viewers. Sign up for Peacock now, so you can be the first to stream this holiday spectacular.

Joining Sweeney and Massey in the holiday special are fan-favorite residents of Salem from the past and present including Deidre Hall, Eileen Davidson, Jackée Harry, Drake Hogestyn, Camila Banus, Ari Zucker, Raven Bowens, Eric Martsolf, Billy Flynn, Paul Telfer, Lindsay Arnold, Lucas Adams, Carson Boatman, Greg Rikaart, Dan Feuerriegel, Zach Tinker and Blake Berris.

The Christmas spinoff is the first of its kind for the series. Using a wide array of holiday movie tropes (and of course all the twists and turns that audiences have come to expect from Days of Our Lives), the story will be completely self-contained and can be watched and rewatched on its own, so you can add it to your essential holiday viewing for Christmases to come. With Peacock's free subscription, viewers have access to Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas as well as over 7,000 hours of free content.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know on how to watch Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas.

When will Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas come out? Days of Our Lives: A Very Christmas will be available to stream on Peacock on Thursday, Dec.16.

Where to watch Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas: The movie will only be available in the U.S. through Peacock. The NBC app is also the exclusive streaming home to Days of Our Lives. Episodes of Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem will be available with Peacock's free subscription.

