The quarterfinals begin at the 2024 US Open today. American Frances Tiafoe will play Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in Arthur Ashe Stadium as both aim to win their first Grand Slam title.

Watch the US Open on Sling TV

20th seed favorite Tiafoe is the first US men's player to reach three consecutive US Open quarterfinals since Andy Roddick. The winner of tonight's match between Tiafoe and Dimitrov will be playing on Friday for a first career major final. With Djokovic and Alcaraz both out, who will win the US Open men's title?

Don't miss a second of the action on the hardcourt. Here's how to watch Grigor Dimitrov vs. Frances Tiafoe at the US Open 2024, including the full tournament schedule and all the best livestream options.

When is the Dimitrov vs. Tiafoe 2024 US Open match?

Grigor Dimitrov will take on Frances Tiafoe in the quarterfinals of the US Open on Tuesday, September 3, 2024. Tonight's match is scheduled to start around 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT).

How to Watch Grigor Dimitrov vs. Frances Tiafoe Without Cable

The 2024 US Open quarterfinal match between Grigor Dimitrov and Frances Tiafoe is airing on ESPN. If you don't have cable, the best ways to watch the US Open is with ESPN+ or with a live TV streaming service like Sling TV and FuboTV.

One of the most cost-effective ways to stream the US Open and sports this fall is through a subscription to Sling TV. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN 3 down to just $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30.

Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording any US Open matches if you're not home to watch them live.

You can watch the 2024 US Open for free on FuboTV. With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have access to ESPN, Tennis Channel and over 180 other channels to stream every US Open match along with the NFL regular season. Fubo comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage and has a seven-day free trial. To watch the US Open without cable, start your free trial of Fubo below.

US Open With FuboTV Getty US Open With FuboTV Fubo carries ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and Tennis Channel, along with hundreds of other channels to watch live TV and sports. Watch the US Open live and grab the free trial to get a week of streaming at no cost. $79.99/Month 7-Day Free Trial Sign Up Now

All US Open matches will stream live on ESPN+, making ESPN's streaming service a budget-friendly alternative to the streaming packages above. You can stream ESPN+ through an app on your smart TV, phone, tablet, or computer. At only $10.99 per month, ESPN+ is gentle on your budget. You can also save over 15% with an ESPN+ Annual Plan at $109.99 per year and bundle it with Disney+ and Hulu for only $4 more per month.

What channel is the 2024 US Open on?

ESPN is the exclusive home of the 2024 US Open with every match of the Grand Slam streaming on ESPN+ this year. Coverage will also air across ESPN2, ESPN3, and ESPN Deportes.

From the first round through the quarterfinals, the Tennis Channel will broadcast a pregame show, Live at the US Open, previewing the day. Find the full US Open broadcast schedule below to make sure you don't miss a minute of all the action.

2024 US Open Schedule

Men's and women's singles competition: Monday, August 26 through Sunday, September 8

Doubles and mixed doubles competition: Begins Wednesday, August 28

Mixed doubles final: Thursday, September 5

Women's doubles final: Friday, September 6

Men's doubles final: Saturday, September 7

Women's singles final: Saturday, September 7 at 4 p.m. ET

Men's singles final: Sunday, September 8 at 2 p.m. ET

2024 US Open Full Broadcast Schedule

All times Eastern.

Tuesday, September 3

Tennis Channel Live at the US Open: 9-11 a.m. (Tennis Channel)

All matches, all courts: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. (ESPN3 & ESPN+)

Men's & Women's Quarterfinals: 12 - 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Primetime at the US Open: Quarterfinals: 7 - 11 p.m. (ESPN)

Round of 16 (Spanish): 12 - 5 p.m., 7 - 11 p.m. (ESPN Deportes)

Wednesday, September 4

Tennis Channel Live at the US Open: 9-11 a.m. (Tennis Channel)

All matches, all courts: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. (ESPN3 & ESPN+)

Men's & Women's Quarterfinals: 12 - 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Primetime at the US Open:Quarterfinals: 7 - 11 p.m. (ESPN)

Round of 16 (Spanish): 12 - 5 p.m., 7 - 11 p.m. (ESPN Deportes)

Thursday, September 5

All matches, all courts: 12 - 11 p.m. (ESPN3 & ESPN+)

Mixed Doubles Championship*: 3-5 p.m. (ESPN2)

Women's Singles Semifinals: 7 - 11 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)

Friday, September 6

Women's Doubles Championship*: 12 - 2 p.m. (ESPN2)

All matches, all courts: 12 - 11 p.m. (ESPN3 & ESPN+)

Men's Singles Semifinals #1: 3 - 6 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)

Men's Singles Semifinals #2: 7-10 p.m. (ESPN / ESPN Deportes)

Saturday, September 7

Men's Doubles Championship: 12 - 2 p.m. (ESPN3)

All matches, all courts: 12 - 11 p.m. (ESPN3 & ESPN+)

Women's Final Preview Show: 3:30-4 p.m. (ESPN Deportes)

Women's Singles Championship: 4 - 7 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)

Tennis Channel Live at the US Open: 7-8 p.m. (Tennis Channel)

Sunday, September 8

Men's Final Preview Show: 1 - 2 p.m. (ABC)

Men's Final Preview Show: 1:30-2 p.m. (ESPN Deportes)

Men's Singles Championship: 2-5:30 p.m. (ABC / ESPN Deportes)

Tennis Channel Live at the US Open: 7 - 8 p.m. (Tennis Channel)

Men's Singles Final (Encore): 8:30 - 11:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: