It doesn't get more grandiose than House of Gucci. And now, nearly three months on since Ridley Scott's true-crime film debuted in theaters, audiences can finally indulge in the wickedly decadent drama from the comfort of their own homes -- with the thriller now available to buy and watch on a number of streaming platforms.

Through its particularly luxe lens, House of Gucci depicts the rise of the famed Gucci empire, along with the headline-making scandals that arose out of the Italian fashion house throughout the '90s. The film was adapted from the book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed, and explores the implications of Patrizia Reggiani's (played by Lady Gaga) marriage to the former head of Gucci, Maurizio Gucci (played by Adam Driver). Maurizio was killed in 1995 through a murder-for-hire scheme, which saw Reggiani at the center of the case.

Between its box office success, awards season buzz and star-studded cast -- which features Gaga, Driver, Jared Leto, Al Pacino, Salma Hayek, Jeremy Irons and Jack Huston, among others -- this high-stakes flick is a can't-miss watch for true-crime nerds and Gaga fans alike (hi, Little Monsters). Here's everything you need to know about how to watch House of Gucci:

When did House of Gucci come out? House of Gucci was released exclusively in theaters on Nov. 24, 2021. Even if you weren't able to make it to the cinema to enjoy its theatrical release, you can now stream the film at home -- just in time for awards season and the Oscars.

How to watch House of Gucci online: You can now watch the luxe, fashion house drama on Amazon Prime Video and Vudu for $20. The 4K UHD version is also available on Amazon.

If you're looking for other ways to stream House of Gucci, the film is also set to debut on Paramount+ on Feb. 22, and will be released on Blu-Ray and DVD that same day. You can pre-order the disc formats at Amazon for exclusive bonus features, such as behind-the-scenes footage and a look at how Lady Gaga transformed herself into Patrizia Reggiani.

