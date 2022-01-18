How to Watch 'How I Met Your Father'

The new year is here and it's already bringing about a number of new, can't-miss TV shows to binge -- including Hulu's highly anticipated sitcom, How I Met Your Father, starring Hilary Duff, Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley and Tien Tran, among many others.

How I Met Your Father begins with the title character of Sophie (played by Hilary Duff) telling her son the story of how she met his father (with Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall narrating as the older version of Duff's character).

The series then transports viewers back to 2022, as Sophie and her close-knit group of friends navigate life as young adults -- figuring out what they want, who they are and how to fall in love in the age of "dating apps and other limitless options."

The series has been called a "standalone sequel" to its hit predecessor, How I Met Your Mother -- which starred Neil Patrick Harris, Jason Segal, Cobie Smulders, Josh Radnor and Alyson Hannigan, among others.

While speaking to reporters during the virtual Television Critics Association winter press tour, Duff said, "We are our own show. The original show was so amazing and they were so tied into one another, but this is its own show. We're trying to create something original by stealing a few things from them that worked really well."

Here's everything you need to know about how, when and where to watch Hulu's latest original sitcom, How I Met Your Father:

When does How I Met Your Father come out? How I Met Your Father is set to premiere on Hulu on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Where to watch How I Met Your Father: This sitcom will be available to stream exclusively on Hulu.

Hulu subscribers can enjoy access to How I Met Your Father, alongside other Hulu shows such as Pam & Tommy, The Act, Little Fires Everywhere, I Am the Night and more. Subscriptions for Hulu start as low as $7 monthly for an ad-supported plan, but new customers can sign up for a 30-day free trial first and enjoy access to Hulu’s entire library.

