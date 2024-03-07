One of the year's biggest tennis events has kicked off in Coachella Valley. The Indian Wells Masters, also known as the BNP Paribas Open, is officially underway with a stellar lineup of the best players in the world competing in what many consider to be the most prestigious tournament out of the four majors and the ATP Finals.

Reigning BNP Paribas Open champion champion Carlos Alcaraz enters this year's competition as second seed behind world number one Novak Djokovic. The Serbian tennis star returns to Indian Wells this year following a five-year hiatus from the tournament. In the women's draw, Coco Gauff is hoping to become the first U.S. woman to secure a win at the singles tournament since Serena Williams in 2001.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the 2024 BNP Paribas Open, including the Indian Wells schedule and best livestream options.

How to Watch Indian Wells 2024 Without Cable

The 2024 BNP Paribas Open is being broadcast on the Tennis Channel. If you don't have cable, the best way to watch the tournament is with a live TV streaming streaming subscription to FuboTV.

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to Tennis Channel and 190 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering $20 off your first month and a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream the first week of Indian Wells online for free.

In addition to tennis, Fubo offers NCAA March Madness, MLB, NBA, NHL and international soccer games along with almost every NFL game next season.

Indian Wells 2024 Schedule

The 2024 BNP Paribas Open kicked off Wednesday, March 6. The 12-day schedule culminates with both the men's and women's final matches on Sunday, March 17. Below, check out the full BNP Paribas Open schedule.

Wednesday, March 6: Men's Round 1, Women's Round 1

Thursday, March 7: Men's Round 1, Women's Round 1

Friday, March 8: Men's Round 2, Women's Round 2

Saturday, March 9: Men's Round 2, Women's Round 2

Sunday, March 10: Men's Round 3, Women's Round 3

Monday, March 11: Men's Round 3, Women's Round 3

Tuesday, March 12: Men's Round 4, Women's Round 4

Wednesday, March 13: Men's Round 4, Women's Round 4

Thursday, March 14: Men's and Women's Quarterfinals

Friday, March 15: Women's Semifinal and Men's Doubles Final

Saturday, March 16: Men's Semifinal and Women's Doubles Final

Sunday, March 17: Men's and Women's Singles Finals

Indian Wells 2024 TV Schedule

Here's the Indian Wells tournament broadcast times as well as the TV channel and streaming information. All times Eastern.

Wednesday, March 6

11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.: WTA 1st Round, ATP 1st Round

Tennis Channel, T2, TC Plus

Thursday, March 7

11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.: WTA 1st Round, ATP 1st Round

Tennis Channel, T2, TC Plus

Friday, March 8

11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.: WTA 2nd Round, ATP 2nd Round

Tennis Channel, T2, TC Plus

Saturday, March 9

11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.: WTA 2nd Round, ATP 2nd Round

Tennis Channel, T2, TC Plus

Sunday, March 10

11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.: WTA 3rd Round, ATP 3rd Round

Tennis Channel, T2, TC Plus

Monday, March 11

11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.: WTA 3rd Round, ATP 3rd Round

Tennis Channel, T2, TC Plus

Tuesday, March 12

11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.: WTA 4th Round, ATP Fourth Round

Tennis Channel, T2, TC Plus

Wednesday, March 13

11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.: WTA 4th Round, ATP 4th Round

Tennis Channel, T2, TC Plus

Thursday, March 14

11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.: WTA Quarterfinals, ATP Quarterfinals

Tennis Channel, T2, TC Plus

Friday, March 15

2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.: WTA Semifinals, ATP Doubles Finals

Tennis Channel, TC Plus

Saturday, March 16

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.: WTA Doubles Finals

1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.: ATP Semifinals

Tennis Channel, TC Plus

Sunday, March 17

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.: WTA Singles Finals

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.: ATP Singles Finals

Tennis Channel, TC Plus

Who is playing at Indian Wells 2024?

There are 96 players in each of the men's and women's singles brackets, as well as a further 64 combined in the doubles tournament. The BNP Paribas Open features heavy hitters like Novak Djokovic, Aryna Sabalenka, Carlos Alcaraz, Naomi Osaka, Jannik Sinner, Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek, Taylor Fritz, Andy Murray, Daniil Medvedev and Venus Williams.

Is Rafael Nadal playing Indian Wells 2024?

Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the 2024 BNP Paribas Open saying he is "not ready to play at the highest level". The news came just a day before the 22-time Grand Slam champion was set to play his first official match since withdrawing from the Australian Open due to injury.

The 37-year-old Spaniard lost to Carlos Alcaraz in an exhibition event in Las Vegas on Sunday and appeared ready to compete for a fourth title in the California desert. Nadal will now turn his attention to recovering in time to achieve a record-extending 15th French Open title and a second Olympic gold medal at the Paris Games this summer.

