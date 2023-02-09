Get ready to make it rain, because Magic Mike is coming back to the big screen for one final tease in Magic Mike’s Last Ride. Inspired by Channing Tatum’s early life working as a stripper, since the first Magic Mike movie wowed audiences, the franchise has expanded to include two live shows and the reality series Finding Magic Mike.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance finds former stripper Mike Lane working as a bartender following a bad business deal. But when a wealthy socialite takes an interest in him, Mike decides to leave Florida behind and head across the pond to put on one last unforgettable show. Tatum returns to star alongside award-winning actress and newcomer to the Magic Mike universe: Salma Hayek.

"It's very physically challenging," Hayek previously told ET about the upcoming film, motioning all the movements that went into pulling off some of the film’s steamiest scenes. "My goodness. You just wait to see. It's just complicated."

You definitely won’t want to miss watching Magic Mike’s final show on the big screen. Here’s how to watch Magic Mike’s Last Ride:

When does Magic Mike 3 come out?

Magic Mike’s Last Dance debuts on February 10, 2023 — just in time for a Valentine’s Day date night!

Where to watch Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Originally slated to be an HBO Max exclusive film, the third chapter of Magic Mike’s story is now getting a theatrical release before it heads to streaming. That means this Valentine’s Day, you can go see Magic Mike’s Last Dance on the big screen.

Is the new Magic Mike movie streaming?

Magic Mike’s Last Dance was intended to premiere direct to HBO Max, but after some successful test screenings and ticket pre-sales, the film is getting a 1,500 screen theatrical release before it hits streaming.

When will Magic Mike’s Last Dance be on HBO Max

There’s currently no release date set for Magic Mike 3 to stream on HBO Max.

Where to stream Magic Mike

While you can’t stream Magic Mike’s Last Dance right now, you can revisit the first two films from this tantalizing trilogy. The first Magic Mike movie and Magic Mike XXL are currently streaming on HBO Max.

'Magic Mike' Warner Bros. Pictures 'Magic Mike' Inspired by Channing Tatum’s early life, “Magic Mike” follows a veteran male stripper who yearns for a life outside of the club.

'Magic Mike XXL' Warner Bros. Pictures 'Magic Mike XXL' Years after Mike leaves stripping behind to start his furniture business, he reunites with the Kings of Tampa for one last adventure as a team.

'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Official Trailer