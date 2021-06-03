How to Watch Marvel's 'Loki' on Disney Plus: Premiere Date and More
‘Loki’ Trailer: Tom Hiddleston Returns for Marvel Crime-Thriller!
New ‘Loki’ Clip Shows Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson’s Meeting
NBC Drops 2022 Golden Globe Awards and Tom Cruise Returns His Tr…
'Rugrats’ Cast Returns for a New Adventure After a 17-Year Break
'Mighty Ducks: Game Changers': Gordon Promises Alex 'the Other S…
Watch the Trailer for ‘Weekend Getaway with Michelle Buteau’ (Ex…
Emma Stone on Her 40+ Costume Changes in Disney’s ‘Cruella’ (Exc…
'HSMTMTS' Sneak Peek: Lily Auditions for Belle in 'Beauty and th…
Watch MLB Stars Mookie Betts and Andrew McCutchen Get Animated f…
'HSMTMTS' Sneak Peek: Nini and Miss Jenn Have a Touching Heart t…
'Home Before Dark': Watch the Official Season 2 Trailer for Broo…
‘Black Widow’: Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh Get in Inten…
Yvonne Orji Talks Booking Her Role on ‘Insecure’ With No Agent o…
‘Lucifer’ 5B: Tom Ellis on Lucifer Becoming God, a Deckerstar Pr…
‘Mission: Impossible’ Tom Cruise on Breaking His Rule ‘Not to Do…
Camila Cabello Transforms Into 'Cinderella' in First Look Photos
Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix Talk ‘Pump Rules’ Return and How Sho…
‘Lucifer’ 5B: Tom Ellis and Lauren German on Deckerstar and the …
Tom Felton Reacts to Speculation Over Emma Watson Romance, Talks…
‘Mission: Impossible’: Tom Cruise on Repeatedly Hitting His Face…
Can Loki fix the reality he broke? We're about to find out. Marvel's latest series, Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston, is set to release the first of its six-episode run to Disney+ on Wednesday, June 9, breaking with Marvel's previous streaming event shows, WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which would both premiere new episodes on Fridays.
In Loki, The God of Mischief is tasked by the Time Variance Authority with restoring the proper flow of time, after his actions in Avengers: Endgame -- teleporting with the Tesseract -- broke reality. Owen Wilson appears in the trailer for the upcoming series, as TVA member Mobius M. Mobius.
Marvel's new weekly watch is almost here, so here are all the details you need to know on how to watch it on Disney+.
When and what time does Loki premiere on Disney+? Wednesday, June 9, likely at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT.
How to watch:Subscribe to Disney+ to watch Loki beginning on Wednesday, along with all the other TV shows and movies the streaming service has to offer.
Watch the video below for a clip from Marvel's Loki.
RELATED CONTENT:
Upcoming Marvel Movies and TV From 'Loki' to 'Fantastic Four'
See Tom Hiddleston in First Full Trailer for Marvel's 'Loki' Series