How to Watch Marvel's 'Loki' on Disney Plus: Streaming Now

Can Loki fix the reality he broke? It's time to fine out! Marvel's latest series, Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston, is released the first of its six-episode run to Disney+ on Wednesday, June 9, breaking with Marvel's previous streaming event shows, WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which would both premiere new episodes on Fridays.

In Loki, The God of Mischief is tasked by the Time Variance Authority with restoring the proper flow of time, after his actions in Avengers: Endgame -- teleporting with the Tesseract -- broke reality. Owen Wilson appears in the trailer for the upcoming series, as TVA member Mobius M. Mobius.

Marvel's new weekly watch here, so here are all the details you need to know on how to watch it on Disney+.

When does Loki premiere on Disney+? Loki premiered on Wednesday, June 9.

