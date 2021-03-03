Marvel is back. The MCU kicked off their 2021 slate of TV shows and movies with WandaVision, which stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany and brings the super-powered beings to suburban-life -- though everything is not as it seems. The hit Marvel show premiered on Disney+ Jan. 15, and also stars Teyonah Parris, Kat Dennings, Randall Park and Kathryn Hahn. And, just like that, the show that has kept fans mesmerized for weeks is wrapping up its first season on Friday, Mar. 5.

A possible post-credits scene isn't the only reason not to change the channel when the credits roll on the WandaVision finale. More of Marvel's big-screen heroes will get a slot on Disney+, including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which premieres March 19, Black Widow, which arrives May 7 and Loki, which is also due in May.

If you've been waiting until now to binge-watch the entire season, now is your time. Here's everything you need to know for how to watch WandaVision on Disney+.

When is Marvel's WandaVision finale? Friday, Mar. 5, 2021

How to watch WandaVision on Disney+: You just have to subscribe to Disney+, which costs $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year.

That about covers it! Watch the video below for more on Marvel's genre-bending undertaking with WandaVision.

New ‘WandaVision’ Trailer Takes Us Through the Decades in Reality-Bending Venture This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



